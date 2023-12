GEORGE LYNCH Wants LYNCH MOB To 'Go Out With A Bang Instead Of Going Out With A Whimper'

In a new interview with Rockin' Metal Revival, George Lynch spoke about LYNCH MOB's announcement that it was embarking on "The Final Ride", a farewell tour celebrating the band's 35-year legacy. The trek is expected to kick off in January of 2024 and conclude in March of 2025 on the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Asked why he decided to do one final tour with LYNCH MOB, George said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, the idea of LYNCH MOB initially was to put this band together of brothers, a family that would always remain like [LED] ZEPPELIN. It would just be the four guys, and they would have distinct personalities and styles, and we'd have this powerhouse group, and we'd put out this great first record, and we would just keep going, and be this historically significant musical presence. Well, it didn't work out that way. The band kept going through changes, and member changes, and it ended up being a revolving door of diminishing returns, and it was very disappointing for me. And so, come decades later, three-plus decades later, the current version of the band is very solid and I think retains that magic that the first initial version of the band had in a way — different, but of that same magnitude, I felt, and it's very solid and consistent. And, so, we wrote this record, and the record came out fantastic, and I thought, personally, I go, 'I don't really wanna go through this revolving-door process anymore with this band. This is the last version of the band I wanna experience, and I want the world to experience.' So we have this great record, which is a vehicle for us to tour on for another year. The band's going to stay together for another year. Who knows what's gonna happen after that? So instead of waiting for band members to leave, let's decide to us be in charge of our own destiny. [Laughs] Instead of going out with a whimper, we'll go out with a bang."

George previously discussed LYNCH MOB's final tour during an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk". Asked if it was his call to do one final tour with LYNCH MOB, George said: "Yeah, it was kind of my call. The thought behind it is LYNCH MOB has been a revolving door since its inception. And this feels like a solid landing. This version of the band has been intact now for a couple of years and is very, very solid. And I think it's about as solid as it's ever going to get. What I really wasn't looking forward to is, again, another member change, another singer change, and all this and that. I don't wanna go through that anymore. I'd like to see this solid lineup be the bookend and the endcap for the story. And I'm gonna be 70 next year. It's not like I'm gonna be retiring permanently or anything. I'm gonna be still going out probably and doing some stuff, but it'll give me a freedom to kind of stretch out, maybe play out as a solo artist and play material from all different projects or any project that I've been involved in, which is quite a few. So I can go back in time 40, 50 years if I want. I could play stuff from [my pre-DOKKEN band] XCITER. 'Paris Is Burning' is an XCITER song, which became a DOKKEN song. So, stuff like that or stuff off my instrumental solo records — things like that. Become a little more self-indulgent."

Asked by host Eddie Trunk if LYNCH MOB's just-released eighth studio album, "Babylon", would mark the band's final collection of new material, George said: "Well, that remains to be seen. I don't wanna say this is our final record because we may look at it like, well, we'll get through our heavy touring schedule in '24 and maybe some dates in '25 and cap it off with Monsters Of Rock cruise in March of '25. But maybe we'll wanna leave our options open to do another studio album while things slow down at the beginning of '25. But we wouldn't be out there touring to promote it. So we have to think about that. I'm not saying we are gonna do another studio record, but I definitely know I wanna leave that option open."

When "The Final Ride" was first announced on October 24, Lynch said in a statement: "After 35 years since the inception of LYNCH MOB, I feel the time is right to let this chapter of my musical life fade off into the sunset. I feel the timing is right because of the solidarity and camaraderie of our current lineup. It ensures that we're leaving a powerful legacy with no regrets.

"Jimmy D'Anda has been my partner and brother for many decades. Jaron Gulino feels like he was designed in a laboratory to be the perfect bassist for this band. Gabriel Colón defies every lead singer stereotype by being one of the sweetest, kindest and most humble lead singer I've ever worked with, yet goes out every night and morphs into a stage stalking, golden-throated lord. We laugh hard, work hard, and know we can step on to any stage at any time and own it. With our latest record. I feel at peace knowing that we've documented the final chapter in the 35-year legacy of the MOB."

"There's been so many iterations of LYNCH MOB since the first lineup in 1989 of Oni Logan, Mick Brown, Anthony Esposito and myself. Putting LYNCH MOB together was just an extension of what I'd always strived for in a band: the best possible musicians, chemistry, and brotherhood. My bands have not only been my best friends, but also family. When we come up together and work hard and struggle together, we create a bond that lasts a lifetime. I think that's the thing I love the most about my musical journey... creating music in the studio, stepping on stage, and sharing that bond with my friends through music. Thank you to everyone who has been in my band. I really feel it's ours."

LYNCH MOB was formed in 1989 after Lynch parted ways with his former band DOKKEN. Their debut release, "Wicked Sensation", was met with critical and fan acclaim and went on to be certified gold in sales by the RIAA. The band would continue on through the years with a cast of talented players joining Lynch throughout their musical journey over the course of six more studio albums.

New Jersey's own Jaron Gulino brings the east coast attitude and energy to LYNCH MOB. He has prospered in a long career as the bassist in a variety of bands, most notably post-grunge rock band TANTRIC. Gulino achieved chart topping success with multiple releases from TANTRIC, as well as performing on many high-profile tours and events with numerous other acts. He is also currently the bassist for Philadelphia hard rockers HEAVENS EDGE.

His bandmate and partner in crime in the rhythm section is none other than original BULLETBOYS drummer Jimmy D'Anda, who is known for his ability to bring a fantastic element of groove while maintaining the powerful hard rock vibe of LYNCH MOB.

Gabriel Colón is a Puerto Rican singer who started his career with a band called FAST TAKER. Since then, he has showcased his wide range of vocal talent with many rock acts including GOTHIC KNIGHTS, CULPRIT, WHITE WIZZARD and Rowan Robertson. Gabriel is a true talent and a great fit to fill the shoes of his extremely talented predecessors in LYNCH MOB.

For much of 2021 and 2022, George had played dates around the U.S. under the name ELECTRIC FREEDOM, which he previously said was the new name of his "touring entity" after deciding to retire the LYNCH MOB band name in 2020. However, a little over a year ago, it was reported that Lynch was once again playing shows under the LYNCH MOB moniker.

In August 2020, Lynch announced that he was ending LYNCH MOB due to the racial insensitivity of the moniker, saying he would no longer record or perform under that name.