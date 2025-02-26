ARCHITECTS Team Up With HOUSE OF PROTECTION On New Single 'Brain Dead'

British heavyweights ARCHITECTS are back with a relentless new single, "Brain Dead", featuring boundary-pushing new duo HOUSE OF PROTECTION — the latest glimpse into ARCHITECTS' highly anticipated 11th studio album, "The Sky, The Earth & All Between", dropping this Friday, February 28 via Epitaph Records. Just days after surprising fans with "Everything Ends", which revealed a more vulnerable side to the band, "Brain Dead" flips the script with a volatile mix of punk attitude and crushing intensity. Produced by Jordan Fish, the track showcases Sam Carter's unmatched vocal range, seamlessly shifting from frenetic screams to guttural growls to soaring melodic cleans. ARCHITECTS are pulling no punches with this one-two combo of new music leading up to their album release.

With Aric Improta and Stephen Harrison of HOUSE OF PROTECTION adding an intriguing layer of musical complexity, "Brain Dead" surges forward with pummeling drums, razor-sharp riffs, and an unrelenting pace that doesn't let up until it crashes into a mercilessly crushing breakdown. Lyrically, the track delivers a scathing take on modern disillusionment, wrapped in a chaotic, high-energy delivery that embodies ARCHITECTS at their most explosive.

The single arrives alongside a fast-moving, visually striking music video, mirroring the song's high-adrenaline energy. Shot in true guerilla, L.A.-skate style, the video follows Carter, Improta and Harrison as they tear through the city — skating outside, roaming stadium stands, weaving through tunnels, and lounging on rooftops. Packed with collage-style overlays, glitchy effects, and rapid cuts, the video captures the raw, electrified spirit of the track while delivering a gritty, high-impact visual ride that feels like a skate edit on steroids.

"Brain Dead" pushes ARCHITECTS' next chapter into overdrive, following the high-octane run of "Blackhole", "Whiplash", "Curse" and "Seeing Red" — a streak that has racked up over 90 million streams and landed the band on Alternative Press, Kerrang!, Revolver and Idobi's "Most Anticipated Albums of 2025" lists. If the first four singles are any indication, "The Sky, The Earth & All Between" is shaping up to be their most impactful record yet.

With "The Sky, The Earth & All Between" dropping on February 28, ARCHITECTS are gearing up for a massive year on the road. The band will celebrate the album's release with a string of special U.K. shows, before heading out on a spring headline tour across Europe. They'll then link up with LINKIN PARK for select dates on their anticipated world tour and make a festival run through the U.S., hitting Rock Fest, Upheaval and Inkcarceration — with even more dates on the horizon.

"The Sky, The Earth & All Between" track listing:

01. Elegy

02. Whiplash

03. Blackhole

04. Everything Ends

05. Brain Dead (feat. House of Protection)

06. Evil Eyes

07. Landmines

08. Judgement Day (feat. Amira Elfeky)

09. Broken Mirror

10. Curse

11. Seeing Red

12. Chandelier