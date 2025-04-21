Arising Empire

01. The Darkest Place I've Ever Been

02. Creature

03. A Line In The Dust

04. Blood Red

05. Sulfur

06. Sombre 16

07. The Great Unknown

08. La Valse du Temps

09. Deep Inferno

10. Requiem

01. Funeral

French metalcore gents LANDMVRKS first got together in the mid-2010s, and as the metalcore genre has evolved over the years, LANDMVRKS have been on the cutting edge of what's next. Since the release of their 2016 debut, "Hollow", LANDMVRKS have merged a variety of gernes, including nu-metal, metalcore, hardcore punk, hip-hop and more, to create a their sound.

LANDMVRKS latest album, "The Darkest Place I've Ever Been", takes the listener on a journey through, well, dark places. The album opens with the title track, which offers a unique sound for the band, with the opening moments featuring raw, lo-fi instrumentals behind Florent Salfati's soft, longing vocals. That doesn't last long, though, and the song quickly launches into a chaotic death metal sequence, with blood-curdling screaming and thick, crushing guitars. "Creature" follows, an equally heavy hardcore number with Salfati almost sounding spastic at times amid frantic guitars and rhythms. It's a shocking, high-octane sound that demands attention.

Early on in the band's career, Salfati drew some comparisons to the late Chester Bennington of LINKIN PARK with his pure, tenor singing voice, and while that's not apparent when he's screaming and growling, it does come out in some of the album's softer moments. One of those is on "Blood Red", which sees Salfati singing beautiful, heartfelt passages, including in his native French, amidst swirling, atmospheric instrumentals. While most of this album is pure fire and attitude, "Blood Red" is a rare moment that shows the softer side of the band. Another moment where LANDMVRKS sound a bit like LINKIN PARK is on "The Great Unknown", a straight-ahead nu metal anthem that sounds like it could have come of the out the genre's early days.

While the more delicate passages are nice, most of the album is relentlessly heavy, with songs such as "Sulfur", "Deep Inferno" and "Requiem" not letting up. On "The Darkest Place I've Ever Been", LANDMVRKS packs a powerful punch, skillfully combining soaring, grandiose melodies with harsh, brutal backings. The band shines here, and this release should keep fans wanting more.

