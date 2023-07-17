ARMORED SAINT Has 'Started Writing Some Songs' For Next Studio Album

During a book-signing event for Brian Slagel's latest book, "Swing Of The Blade", last Thursday (July 13) at Book Soup in West Hollywood, California, ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush was asked about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the band's follow-up to 2020's "Punching The Sky" album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We kind of started writing some songs a little bit, [ARMORED SAINT bassist] Joey Vera and myself. We are kind of like the catalyst to get the songwriting going. We kind of move slow — very slow — but I say it's quality over quantity. So even though there's not a lot of ARMORED SAINT records, they're all great. Tracy, who's Joey's wife and is the president of Metal Blade and is an amazing person, has kind of tried to give us a kick in the ass to hurry up a little bit. And I am gonna be turning 60 next month, so it's, like, time is not our side."

You can watch the entire question-and-answer session, which also included Slagel and BITCH's longtime leader Betsy Weiss, below (courtesy of The Metal Voice).

ARMORED SAINT was inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame on July 13 at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California. The event was hosted by 95.5 KLOS DJ Marci Wiser, and featured performances by WEAPONS OF ANEW, Sergio Michel and DECONSTRUCT, surprise guest appearances and an all-star jam.

Two months ago, ARMORED SAINT's long-awaited documentary, Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers", had its world premiere in the band's hometown at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers" celebrates the 40-year career of ARMORED SAINT and the 50-year friendship the bandmembers have shared from school in El Sereno, a Los Angeles suburb.

Many friends of the band have given interviews, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich from METALLICA tell tales of their early days touring, Scott Ian of ANTHRAX talks about seeing ARMORED SAINT in 1985, QUEENSRŸCHE members Eddie Jackson and Todd La Torre talk about the shared history. Key music industry figures and producers, A&R men, roadies, record label executives and family share thoughts and stories about the band's 40-year history.

ARMORED SAINT's eighth full-length album, "Punching The Sky", came out in October 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

ARMORED SAINT released the "Symbol Of Salvation Live" CD/DVD in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. The release came in celebration of the seminal album's 30th anniversary. "Symbol Of Salvation Live" was a combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York City's famed Gramercy Theatre during its 2018 tour.