ARMORED SAINT's JOEY VERA Pays Tribute To 'Symbol Of Salvation' Producer DAVE JERDEN

ARMORED SAINT bassist and producer Joey Vera has paid tribute to producer/engineer Dave Jerden, who died earlier this week at the age of 75. According to a social media post by Dave's family, he quietly passed away in his sleep on Wednesday, February 5 in Los Angeles.

Earlier today (Friday, February 7),Joey took to his social media to write: "I just heard the sad news of the passing of producer/engineer Dave Jerden.

"I had the pleasure of working with Dave on ARMORED SAINT's 'Symbol Of Salvation' (1991).

"When we re-signed with Metal Blade Records in 1990, Brian Slagel suggested we meet with Dave as a potential producer for our new album. At this point in time I already was a fan of his work (JANE'S ADDICTION's 'Nothing's Shocking' and 'Ritual De Lo Habitual', [RED HOT] CHILI PEPPERS' 'Mother's Milk', ALICE IN CHAINS' 'Facelift') and after meeting him, learning he worked with TALKING HEADS, Herbie Hancock and THE [ROLLING] STONES. I mean, I was in awe of him. But in person he was very unassuming, and self confident like a stone. He was pretty quiet too, that is, until you got him talking about World History, The Worlds Wars or stories of some of the high profile people he'd worked with.

"At the request of the record label, he dragged his feet to our rehearsal room for what was supposed to be the first of many 'pre-production' sessions. While we were jamming, doing our thing, he was sitting on our couch, notepad in hand, scribbling with a ballpoint pen, not saying a word other than, 'Cool', the entire time. After we finished for the night, he stood up and said, 'Ok, well you guys are ready to record now'. And while he was standing there I saw his notepad on the table next to the couch. Scribbled on it was not the 'list of things the band needs to work on', but instead there was a drawing of what looked like an apocalyptic landscape with dead trees and blackened hills. Right then I thought to myself, 'I Like this guy'.

"In the studio (Eldorado on Sunset Blvd),He worked us to get the drum and bass tracks tight. He was very aware of the band's intentions and he was careful to not lead us into a place where we didn't belong. He'd always say things like 'That sounds dangerous, it should always sound dangerous' and was keen on taking chances and not playing into expectations.

"At this point in the band's history we had newly regrouped after losing our guitarist and musical leader Dave Prichard in 1990. I was next in line in assuming the musical director role which I was embracing and overseeing from afar during these sessions. Midway through recording rhythm guitars and vocals, John Bush came to me and said 'I'm not happy with what I'm recording with Dave, I think I can do better'. So I reluctantly asked Dave if he'd mind if I worked with John during his vocal takes. Dave said, 'You absolutely should!' and so I did. Dave would leave the studio while I worked with John and listen the next day. Eventually I ended up working with Jeff Duncan and Phil Sandoval recording the lead guitars along with Dave's engineer Bryan Carlstrom (RIP). At one point Dave came to me and said, 'You're doing great, you don't need me here until the mix'. For the remainder of the sessions Dave would show up to listen to our work every 3-4 days. It was like I had the keys to the amusement park!

"I'll never forget that moment when he entrusted me with his studio and his engineers. It takes balls to trust someone else in this situation. Dave even gave me a co-production credit for the liner notes. That confidence he gave me at that moment has stayed with me ever since. I am forever grateful for his trust in me and the knowledge he shared with all of us. My experience working with Dave has helped shape who I am today. Thank you Dave Jerden.

"This photo I found is how I remember Dave Jerden. A total badass!

"Praise your teachers!"

The news of Jerden's passing was shared by his son Bryan, who wrote on Facebook: "Our father David Jerden passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday February 5th. It's hard to express in words what he meant to me, my sister Michelle, and the rest of our family. He was larger than life and was deeply passionate about so many things, from history to science, but above all he was a music maker."

He continued: "He worked with so many great artists and together they forged some very interesting and memorable musical pathways and of which I am very proud. We will miss his smile, his uncontrollable laughter, his mind-bending stories and great conversations. The memories will live on forever. The music will live on and so will our love. Rest well, Dad. Thanks for your love and inspiration."