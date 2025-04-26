BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, THE DARKNESS, STRYPER, SYMPHONY X, Others Confirmed For 2026 Edition Of 'Monsters Of Rock Cruise'April 26, 2025
On The Blue Cruises, Inc., one of the leading music cruise experience producers over the past 20 years, has announced that the annual Monsters Of Rock Cruise (MORC),the world's premier hard rock and heavy metal fan immersive music cruise sailing the high seas since 2012, will return for its fourteenth year April 12-17, 2026. The five-day/five-night, full-ship music charter will depart from the Port of Miami, Florida. The voyage will include performances from over 35 artists — including BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, NIGHT RANGER, THE DARKNESS, QUEENSRŸCHE, STRYPER, SYMPHONY X, Y&T, SLAUGHTER, D-A-D and GREAT WHITE — two ports of call (Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay),and a variety of interactive events between artists and cruisers.
Artists announced so far:
BLACK LABEL SOCIETY
NIGHT RANGER
THE DARKNESS
QUEENSRŸCHE
STRYPER
SYMPHONY X
Y&T
SLAUGHTER
D-A-D
GREAT WHITE
LITA FORD
QUIET RIOT
THE ALMIGHTY
BRITISH LION
NELSON
VIXEN
LOUDNESS
CRAZY LIXX
THE OUIREBOYS
DANGEROUS TOYS
KILLER DWARFS
SOTO-ELLEFSON
SOTO
SOTO/BIELER
STEELHEART
NESTOR
HEAVENS EDGE
CRASHDÏET
BLACK 'N BLUE
VAIN
TUFF
CASSIDY PARIS
SPREAD EAGLE
PARADISE KITTY
ENUFF Z'NUFF
STONE WHISKEY
For more information and booking, visit MonstersOfRockCruise.com.
In 2025, Monsters Of Rock Cruise featured a variety of interactive events between artists and cruisers including "Artist/Cruiser Q&A" sessions, karaoke, "Painting With Rock Stars" and more.
Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2025, which was hosted aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy, reportedly the largest open air Pool Deck Stage ever assembled in the line's history. The ship also hosted a new outdoor custom rock venue, Spice H2O, plus a unique festival venue, The Manhattan Room, created from one of the ship's dining rooms.
Over the last 20 years, On The Blue Cruises, Inc. has become a leader in music cruise charter innovation, having produced some of the world's greatest floating fan festivals — including On The Blue Cruise, Monsters Of Rock Cruise, Cruise To The Edge and more — and entertaining more than 130,000 passengers. OTB has run dozens of charters and large group programs for organizations, corporations, celebrities, and artists throughout North America, playing a major role in the development of ground-breaking themed cruise concepts. Past charters include an array of Fortune 500 companies, plus theme cruises featuring entertainers such as Dave Matthews, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, JOURNEY, DEF LEPPARD, REO SPEEDWAGON and STYX.