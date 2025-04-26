BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, THE DARKNESS, STRYPER, SYMPHONY X, Others Confirmed For 2026 Edition Of 'Monsters Of Rock Cruise'

On The Blue Cruises, Inc., one of the leading music cruise experience producers over the past 20 years, has announced that the annual Monsters Of Rock Cruise (MORC),the world's premier hard rock and heavy metal fan immersive music cruise sailing the high seas since 2012, will return for its fourteenth year April 12-17, 2026. The five-day/five-night, full-ship music charter will depart from the Port of Miami, Florida. The voyage will include performances from over 35 artists — including BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, NIGHT RANGER, THE DARKNESS, QUEENSRŸCHE, STRYPER, SYMPHONY X, Y&T, SLAUGHTER, D-A-D and GREAT WHITE — two ports of call (Puerto Plata and Great Stirrup Cay),and a variety of interactive events between artists and cruisers.

Artists announced so far:

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

NIGHT RANGER

THE DARKNESS

QUEENSRŸCHE

STRYPER

SYMPHONY X

Y&T

SLAUGHTER

D-A-D

GREAT WHITE

LITA FORD

QUIET RIOT

THE ALMIGHTY

BRITISH LION

NELSON

VIXEN

LOUDNESS

CRAZY LIXX

THE OUIREBOYS

DANGEROUS TOYS

KILLER DWARFS

SOTO-ELLEFSON

SOTO

SOTO/BIELER

STEELHEART

NESTOR

HEAVENS EDGE

CRASHDÏET

BLACK 'N BLUE

VAIN

TUFF

CASSIDY PARIS

SPREAD EAGLE

PARADISE KITTY

ENUFF Z'NUFF

STONE WHISKEY

For more information and booking, visit MonstersOfRockCruise.com.

In 2025, Monsters Of Rock Cruise featured a variety of interactive events between artists and cruisers including "Artist/Cruiser Q&A" sessions, karaoke, "Painting With Rock Stars" and more.

Monsters Of Rock Cruise 2025, which was hosted aboard Norwegian Cruise Line's Norwegian Joy, reportedly the largest open air Pool Deck Stage ever assembled in the line's history. The ship also hosted a new outdoor custom rock venue, Spice H2O, plus a unique festival venue, The Manhattan Room, created from one of the ship's dining rooms.

Over the last 20 years, On The Blue Cruises, Inc. has become a leader in music cruise charter innovation, having produced some of the world's greatest floating fan festivals — including On The Blue Cruise, Monsters Of Rock Cruise, Cruise To The Edge and more — and entertaining more than 130,000 passengers. OTB has run dozens of charters and large group programs for organizations, corporations, celebrities, and artists throughout North America, playing a major role in the development of ground-breaking themed cruise concepts. Past charters include an array of Fortune 500 companies, plus theme cruises featuring entertainers such as Dave Matthews, Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, JOURNEY, DEF LEPPARD, REO SPEEDWAGON and STYX.