ARMORED SAINT's JOEY VERA Undergoes Surgery For Posterior Vitreous Detachment

ARMORED SAINT bassist Joey Vera underwent a successful surgery for posterior vitreous detachment (PVD) on a day off during the band's ongoing North American tour as the support act for W.A.S.P. Posterior vitreous detachment is a common age-related eye problem that occurs when the gel that fills your eyeball (vitreous gel) separates from your retina.

Earlier today (Tuesday, December 3),ARMORED SAINT singer John Bush shared the following update via the band's social media: "After going out to Thanksgiving dinner in New Orleans with the band and our crew, and then a hang with a couple guys from WASP and their crew, Joey Vera went to sleep. When he woke up in the morning in Houston he realized his left eye was impaired. His vision looked like it was only at 60% and he had several huge floaters in his sight. Hoping it was just fatigue he went on with his day and SAINT played Houston, the first of three dates in Texas. The next day when he woke up in San Antonio the eye was not better and obviously worse. He became extremely concerned and found an Ophthalmologist. The doctor was not a specialist but did various tests and said it was very possible this was something called PVD, Posterior Vitreous Detachment. The doctor recommended seeing a Retinal specialist but it was too late in the day to do that. Joey explained the situation to the band but the show had to go on. So Joey subdued himself onstage (which is not a natural state for him as a performer) and we rocked the house at the Aztec theatre.

"By Sunday in Dallas even though he didn't show it, his anxiety had grown extremely high. Because it was Sunday there were few options to see a doctor. He decided after the show (he performed again mind you) to go to the Baylor University emergency hospital. Unfortunately there was little they could do test wise other than an ultrasound which again confirmed PVD but not much else. The band reluctantly contacted a couple of bass player friends in case he would have to go home so we could continue the tour.

"Finally having an off day on Monday, the band stayed in Dallas (our next show is in Little Rock, Arkansas tonight) and Joey found a Retinal specialist in Fort Worth. The Specialist confirmed he had PVD with a tear on the retina and confirmed the blurry eyesight he was seeing in his eye was blood. He recommended immediate laser surgery. He had about ten minutes to make a decision. After considering the limited options he decided what to do. 'Gotta do it!'

"The surgery went well and other than an Uber ride from hell Joey returned to the band bus feeling more relieved physically and emotionally. It will take several weeks before his sight will return to normal and follow up doctor visits are on tap.

"Arriving in Little Rock on Tuesday Joey and the band are ready to resume playing our last 10 shows of this 7 week tour with WASP.

"If Joey is a little more tame than he usually is onstage, I know you'll all understand why. Although I'm sure it will be difficult for this bad ass mother fucker to contain himself."

ARMORED SAINT is working on material for the follow-up to the band's eighth full-length album, "Punching The Sky", which came out in October 2020 via Metal Blade Records.

This past June, ARMORED SAINT released a rendition of "One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)". The classic track was originally written by Dennis Lambert and Brian Potter and was first released by PEOPLE in 1970. Additional covers include THE FOUR TOPS (1974),SANTANA (1978) and THE DOOBIE BROTHERS (1989).

"One Chain (Don't Make No Prison)" was produced by ARMORED SAINT bassist Joey Vera, mixed by Jay Ruston and mastered by Maor Applebaum.

ARMORED SAINT released the "Symbol Of Salvation Live" CD/DVD in 2021 via Metal Blade Records. The release came in celebration of the seminal album's 30th anniversary. "Symbol Of Salvation Live" was a combination live album and video of the band playing the album in its entirety at New York City's famed Gramercy Theatre during its 2018 tour.

In July 2023, ARMORED SAINT was inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame at the legendary Whisky A Go Go in West Hollywood, California.

In May 2023, ARMORED SAINT's long-awaited documentary, Armored Saint: Band Of Brothers", had its world premiere in the band's hometown at the Harmony Gold Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Earlier in the year, ARMORED SAINT wrapped up a successful North American tour with QUEENSRŸCHE.