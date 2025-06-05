Arrest Made in Theft of Musical Instruments from Heart

The Atlantic City Police Department arrested a suspect involved in the theft of musical instruments from the rock band HEART.

On May 30, patrol officers responded to Hard Rock Atlantic City in reference to the theft of a guitar and mandolin from inside of the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. The instruments belonged to band members from HEART who were playing a concert at the arena the following night.

An investigation by Sergeant Gary Holmes and Detective Lisa Kaplin-Caldwell led to surveillance video of the suspect, a 57-year-old man from Pleasantville, New Jersey. Investigators were able to obtain video of the man walking through various parts of Atlantic City attempting to sell the instruments.

On June 4, Detective Kaplin-Caldwell criminally charged the man and patrol officers were notified. Officers Alex Torres and Glen Robinson were able to quickly locate the suspect in the first block of south Kentucky Avenue and take him into custody.

Detectives learned that the suspect sold one of the instruments and the whereabouts of the other is unknown. Any individual in possession of these stolen items is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department and voluntarily surrender the instrument. If not surrendered, and the individual is located in possession of the stolen items, they will be arrested and criminally charged with receiving of stolen property.

Hard Rock Atlantic City security personnel aided detectives in this investigation.

HEART commented: "We are deeply grateful to the Atlantic City Police Department, the Hard Rock organization, and everyone who came together to support us in the search for our stolen instruments. The outpouring of love and concern has been overwhelming, and we are truly touched by the strength and compassion of this community.

"We've heard from fans, fellow musicians, media outlets, and kind-hearted people from around the world — and it means the world to us. Your support has been amazing!

"While we're encouraged by the progress made and thankful that an arrest has been made, our instruments have not yet been recovered. We remain hopeful that they will be returned to us soon."

This past March, HEART announced the "An Evening With Heart" spring/summer 2025 U.S. tour. The trek, which sees the band performing two separate sets each night, kicked off May 31 at the Hard Rock in Atlantic City and will conclude on June 28 in Hollywood, Florida.

HEART's "Royal Flush" tour kicked off on February 28 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The trek made stops in cities including Milwaukee, Montreal, Toronto, Boston and more before wrapping April 16 in New York City.

The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals),Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute),Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar),Ryan Waters (guitars),Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals),Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean Lane (drums and bike).

In December 2023, HEART played its first three concerts in more than four years — in Highland, California, at Greater Palm Springs in Palm Desert, California, and in Seattle, Washington.

Prior to HEART's December 27, 2023 show in Highland, the band's last performance took place in October 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

HEART toured North America in the summer of 2019 after a nasty split that kept the Wilson sisters estranged for three years.

HEART's 2013 induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame saw Ann and Nancy reunited with the four musicians who helped HEART achieve its initial success in the mid-1970s — guitarist Roger Fisher, bassist Steve Fossen, drummer Michael DeRosier and longtime guitarist-keyboardist Howard Leese.

The Wilson sisters' reunion with HEART's original lineup at the Rock Hall ceremony marked the first time the group played together in 34 years.

When Ann and Nancy formed HEART, the idea of two women leading a rock band was still groundbreaking. From the moment 1975's "Dreamboat Annie" was released, they became stars. With hits like "Magic Man", "Crazy On You", "Barracuda", "Alone", "What About Love" and "These Dreams", the band became one of the biggest hit-makers in the '70s and '80s, selling more than 35 million records. In 2012, their memoir "Kicking & Dreaming: A Story Of Heart, Soul And Rock & Roll" became a New York Times bestseller.

