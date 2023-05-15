ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN Releases 'One More Day' Music Video

Canadian metallers ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN will release their second full-length album, "Kingdom Undone", on May 26 via Nuclear Blast Records. The band began recording the LP in August of 2021 at Mark Lewis Studios in Hendersonville, Tennessee and at its own studio in Grande Prairie, Alberta, Canada, and concluded in December 2021. The album was engineered by the band and Mark Lewis, who also was in charge of producing, mixing and mastering. The artwork for the album was created by Travis Smith.

The official music video for the LP's third single, "One More Day", can be seen below. The song is an ode to keep fighting in the face of adversity and the galloping melody will give you the motivation to hang on for one more day.

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN drummer Ty Fox comments: "'One More Day' is a highlight on our upcoming record 'Kingdom Undone' and perfectly showcases everything AOA is capable of! Hope y'all dig it!"

"Kingdom Undone" track listing:

01. Scars

02. Your Fiction

03. Trust

04. Ghosts

05. Hell Comes Home

06. One More Day

07. Liminal

08. Burn

09. Who The Masters Serve

10. Bury Me

11. Hallowed

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN previously said about the new LP: "After many obstacles and times of uncertainty, we are reenergized, refocused and ready to finally show the world what we have been working on! 'Kingdom Undone' is ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN firing on all cylinders. This is our masterpiece."

In two weeks, ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN will embark on its "Kingdom Undone" West Coast tour. The 13-day trek will kick off in Grand Prairie on May 26 and will make stops in Eugene, Cupertino, and Salt Lake City before concluding in Calgary on June 11.

Tour dates:

May 26 - Grande Prairie, AB @ Better Than Fred’s

May 27 - Red Deer, AB @ The Vat

May 28 - Edmonton, AB @ Temple

May 30 - Vancouver, BC @ Wisehall

June 1 - Seattle, WA @ Fun House

June 2 - Eugene, OR @ Old Nick’s

June 3 - Grants Pass, OR @ Our Studio

June 4 - Cupertino, @ X-Bar

June 7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Liquid Joes

June 8 - Pocatello, ID @ Sixes

June 9 - Spokane, WA @ The Icon

June 10 - Kelowna, BC @ Jack Knife

June 11 - Calgary, AB @ Palamino

ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN is:

Jamison Friesen - Vocals

Brendan Anderson - Guitar

Ryan Sorensen - Guitar

Liam Frith - Bass

Ty Fox - Drums