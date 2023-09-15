ART OF ANARCHY Recruits JEFF SCOTT SOTO For Upcoming Third Album; 'Vilified' Single Out Now

ART OF ANARCHY has returned after six years with a new single, "Vilified". The song is taken from the band's third studio album, "Let There Be Anarchy", which will be released on February 16, 2024 via Pavement Music.

The Dale "Rage" Resteghini-directed "Vilified" music video, which can be seen below, features Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., along with "news narrations" by former QUEENSRŸCHE singer Geoff Tate.

Gooding says: "'Vilified' is not a song, but a statement, a message, and a warning. It is a reflection of the many issues that are being brought to the forefront within our society. Mental illness, mass shootings, institutions, people being demonized without proper information or due process. 'Vilified' will no doubt be one of those culturally significant rock songs that will speak to generations to come. Because in the end, we must fight against the urge to vilify what we do not understand!"

Joining founding ART OF ANARCHY members Jon Votta (guitar),Vince Votta (drums) and guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (GUNS N' ROSES, SONS OF APOLLO) in the band's new lineup are vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, JOURNEY, SONS OF APOLLO) and bassist Tony Dickinson (SOTO, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA).

"Let There Be Anarchy" track listing:

01. Die Hard

02. Echo Your Madness

03. Vilified

04. Bridge Of Tomorrow

05. Writing On The Wall

06. Rivals

07. Blind Man's Victory

08. Dying Days

09. The Good, The Bad, And The Insane

10. Disarray

Although STONE TEMPLE PILOTS frontman Scott Weiland sang on the first ART OF ANARCHY album, 2015's self-titled effort, he never performed live with the group and distanced himself from the project before his death from an overdose of drugs and alcohol in December 2015 while on the road.

In July 2015, Vice Inc., whose chief executive officer and principal executive officer are Jon and Vince Votta, sued Weiland, alleging that he refused to help promote ART OF ANARCHY's debut LP and take part in music videos after agreeing to write and perform the lyrics for 10 songs for the disc. According to The Blast, Vice said that it paid Weiland $230,000 upfront for his work.

In March 2017, ART OF ANARCHY issued its sophomore album, "The Madness", featuring Scott Stapp on vocals. Less than a year later, the founders of ART OF ANARCHY sued Stapp for allegedly refusing to tour with the band and participate in promotional photo and video shoots and publicity events. That $1.2-million lawsuit was filed in New York State Supreme Court by Vice, which claimed to have paid the CREED singer $200,000 for services to be rendered, which he allegedly asked to be treated as a loan, for tax purposes.

According to Jon and Vince Votta, Stapp only performed at 18 concerts with ART OF ANARCHY in 2017 and was unwilling to appear at a scheduled video shoot in October 2017 on the deck of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on the Hudson River in Manhattan.

Stapp's failure to live up to his contract led to the cancelation of the group's recording contract at the end of October 2017, the complaint alleged.