Art Of ANTHRAX's CHARLIE BENANTE And BUTCHER BABIES' CARLA HARVEY To Be Celebrated At West Hollywood Event

March 13, 2023

As respected musicians, ANTHRAX's Charlie Benante and BUTCHER BABIES' Carla Harvey have spent decades touring the globe and amassing diehard fans who love to see them dominate on the stage, but their creativity doesn't stop there. Both are also incredible visual artists and a new gallery show, sponsored by Monster Energy and produced by Punk Rock & Paintbrushes, presents their imagination and expressiveness in a whole new light.

Dubbed "Charla-Palooza", the one-weekend-only event will be held in West Hollywood on Saturday, April 15 beginning at 6 p.m., featuring appearances by both Benante and Harvey as well as DJ sets, a cocktail bar and the chance to buy original artworks. The gallery will also be open on Sunday, April 16 with a VIP intimate event from 12-2 p.m. with limited-edition prints for all attending, the Punk Rock & Paintbrushes coffee table book signed by both Carla and Charlie, an open question-and-answer session with both artists and complimentary coffee. Both dates are open to the public.

Attendees can RSVP at Charla2023.Eventbrite.com.

"Charla-Palooza" comes after a 2021 show in Chicago, which marked Benante's first-ever substantial exhibition of his artwork. He's notably also been behind every ANTHRAX album cover art the past 30-plus years. In addition to ANTHRAX, Benante is currently part of the PANTERA reunion with a number of dates planned for 2023.

Harvey is a cartoonist and illustrator whose work has been featured on the cover of Heavy Metal magazine. This event celebrates the release of Harvey's 10th annual anthology of art created on her tours, "GASH 10". GASH is a yearly publication of Harvey's artwork.

