ARTILLERY To Release New EP In Spring 2026

Danish thrash metal veterans ARTILLERY have inked a new deal with Mighty Music. The band is planning on releasing a new mini-album through the label in the spring. The EP was mixed last October at Medley Studio in Copenhagen, Denmark with Benjamin Høyer.

Since returning in full force in 2008, ARTILLERY has released six studio albums, including the band's latest effort, 2021's "X". A live album, "Raw Live (In Copenhell)", was recorded in 2022 and made available in February 2024 via Mighty Music.

ARTILLERY's current lineup consists of guitarist and bandleader Michael Stützer alongside IRON FIRE vocalist Martin Steene, bassist Peter Thorslund, guitarist René Loua and drummer Frederik Kjelstrup Hansen.

In a March 2024 interview with ROTR, Stützer stated about Steene's 2023 addition to ARTILLERY: "He can sing in a lot of different styles. We already have a new song we're doing with him and fans are going to love it. [Previous ARTILLERY singer] Michael [Bastholm Dahl] couldn't do the U.S. tour; that's also why Martin was on board. Martin was also in IRON FIRE and FORCE OF EVIL with Michael Denner and Hank Shermann from MERCYFUL FATE. People will be really surprised with how good he'll be."

Regarding Dahl's departure from ARTILLERY, Stützer said: "Michael and me are still very close friends. He just couldn't tour so much. He didn't want us to be stuck."

Dahl made his final recording appearance with ARTILLERY on the aforementioned "Raw Live (In Copenhell)" live album.

"X" was recorded at Medley Studio with producer Søren Andersen, with whom ARTILLERY had worked with on every record since 2009's "When Death Comes".

Longtime ARTILLERY drummer Josua Madsen, who played on the band's last four albums, died in March 2023 at the age of 45 after being hit by a bus on a dark country road between Copenhagen and Roskilde, Denmark.

Back in the 1980s, ARTILLERY was one of the biggest European thrash sensations on the scene, characterized by intense, energetic riffing and unique vocals of Flemming Ronsdorf. Their debut album, "Fear Of Tomorrow" and the follow-up, "Terror Squad", have gained a legendary status, becoming some of the most thrilling thrash releases of the late '80s period. In 1999, ARTILLERY reformed and released "B.A.C.K.", produced by Andy Sneap, which was hailed immediately as a return to form.

Michael Stützer's brother, bassist/guitarist Morten Stützer, died in 2019, having played a big part in shaping ARTILLERY's songs and appearing on every album up to 2018's "The Face Of Fear".