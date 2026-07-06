ASIA Announces New Album 'Indigo'

Legendary English rock supergroup ASIA will release its new studio album, "Indigo", on November 6, 2026 via Frontiers Music Srl. The LP features ASIA's current lineup consisting of Geoff Downes (keyboards),Virgil Donati (drums),John Mitchell (guitar) and Harry Whitley (bass, vocals),

To mark the occasion, the band has shared the new single and official video, "The Traveller (Into The Light)", available below.

ASIA's Geoff Downes commented: "The first track off the album is a high-power-energy piece with a few elements of prog trickery but retaining the accessible-chorus block, which was always a signature of ASIA's music from the very beginning.

"Harry and I started working on this as one of the early ideas that seemed to come together very organically. Virgil's dynamic and innovative drums parts drive the piece along, while John's soaring guitars keep the momentum. Harry's vocals are commanding and my keyboard parts hold the wall of sound together. It's a song of great optimism, mainly about looking forward to the future and travelling 'into the light'. Play it loud!"

More than four decades after redefining the sound of melodic progressive rock, ASIA returns in 2026 with "Indigo" — a studio album that bridges past, present, and future with remarkable grace and authenticity.

Now featuring Downes alongside an inspired new lineup, ASIA steps confidently into a new era while honoring the legacy that made them one of the most iconic supergroups of all time.

Downes described the genesis of the album: "The initial writing period began in 2015, following the release of our previous album 'Gravitas' in 2014. John Wetton and I started putting our ideas together, aiming to get into the studio once more. It was with great sadness that John became seriously ill, during this time, and we had put on hold our plans, and sadly John passed away before we could continue and complete it. So, it was always in my mind that at some point it would be a shame not to finish off some of these songs and finally release them as part of an ASIA album.

"In 2023, when the tribute concert for John took place, I was so encouraged by the response to ASIA's music that I viewed this as the perfect opportunity to re-establish not only the band, but also to reunite with our long-time supportive label, Frontiers, paving the way for us to get back in the studio", he continued.

Downes also added: "So, ASIA was back in the room, so to speak, and we were very fortunate to have recruited Virgil Donati and John Mitchell, both of whom had worked extensively with John before, as well as our new vocalist and bassist, Harry Whitley. The tours followed to great success throughout 2024 and 2025, and finally we sat down towards the end of last year to record the album. Working with these fine musicians was a great privilege and the music just seemed to flow.

"The album was really a joy to make. I forged a close writing relationship with Harry, and I felt how great was to be working with someone who had very similar musical influences and taste once again, just as I did with John. I feel that this is one of our best albums to date. The songs are deep in musicality, with a powerful and original performance, dynamics and strong lyrical undertones — it's an album that hopefully our fans will widely appreciate, and support our cause to put ASIA back on the map. Enjoy the ride!", he concluded.

Recorded throughout 2025 and produced by Downes and the band, with mixing and mastering handled by John Mitchell, "Indigo" captures the unmistakable spirit of ASIA while injecting it with renewed vitality and purpose.

At the heart of the album lies an emotional connection to the band's history. "Indigo" includes some of the final compositions written by the late John Wetton — "Tattoo Indigo (Parts 2 & 3)" and "Chesapeake Bay" — imbuing the record with a profound sense of continuity and tribute. The presence of Wetton is further felt through the extraordinary vocal performance of Harry Whitley, whose tone and phrasing evoke a striking and deeply moving resemblance to the band's original voice.

Musically, "Indigo" stands as a natural continuation of ASIA's acclaimed 21st-century output, while subtly weaving in the sonic DNA of the band's classic early albums. From soaring melodies to richly layered arrangements, the album delivers the signature blend of accessibility and musicianship that defined hits like "Heat Of The Moment" and "Only Time Will Tell". The album also features special guest appearances that elevate its scope: Steve Howe contributes acoustic guitar to the evocative "Chesapeake Bay", while Mike Portnoy (DREAM THEATER) delivers a powerful performance on the bonus track "Tattoo Indigo (Part 3)".

Following a resurgence of live activity across the U.S., Japan, and Europe, ASIA is looking forward to taking to the road again.

"Indigo" track listing:

01. The Traveller (Into The Light)

02. Change Of Heart

03. Arcadia

04. Is This The Life?

05. Tattoo Indigo (Part 1)

06. Tattoo Indigo (Part 2)

07. Tattoo Indigo (Part 3)

08. Life In The Sun

09. Hymn For The Fallen

10. Night And Day

11. Valencia (The Ghost Ship)

12. An Elegy

13. Chesapeake Bay (featuring Steve Howe)

14. On A Winters Night

15. Echo Of You

16. Tattoo Indigo (Part 3) (featuring Mike Portnoy) (bonus track)

Photo credit: Scruffy Bear Media