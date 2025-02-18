ASKING ALEXANDRIA And FROM ASHES TO NEW Announce Spring 2025 Tour

ASKING ALEXANDRIA and FROM ASHES TO NEW have announced a spring 2025 tour produced by Live Nation. The exclusive eight-city run kicks off on April 23 at Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo, making stops across the U.S. in Fort Wayne, West Des Moines, Little Rock and more before wrapping up in Tampa at The Ritz Ybor on May 14.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, February 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA with FROM ASHES TO NEW 2025 tour dates:

Apr 23 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

Apr 24 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Apr 29 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

Apr 30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

May 02 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

May 06 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

May 10 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

May 14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

Since its formation in 2008, ASKING ALEXANDRIA has become one of the most influential names in modern rock, delivering high-energy performances and genre-defying albums. In 2021, "See What's On The Inside" showcased the band's continued evolution, featuring a more refined, mature approach to their music while maintaining their signature intensity. With their latest album, "Where Do We Go from Here", ASKING ALEXANDRIA pushes boundaries even further, capturing the raw energy and emotion of their journey while further solidifying their legacy in modern rock.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA — Danny Worsnop (vocals),Cameron Liddell (guitar),Sam Bettley (bass) and James Cassells (drums) — have established themselves as one of the most important rock bands of this generation through years of hard touring, supporting massive bands like BREAKING BENJAMIN, SHINEDOWN, SLIPKNOT, GODSMACK and KORN; co-headlining with NOTHING MORE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and THE HU, and headlining multiple head-turning treks, breathlessly reported on in numerous magazine cover stories.

In a small town, you either die where you came from or dream your way out. FROM ASHES TO NEW understand this choice. As such, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania band — Matt Brandyberry (rap vocals, keys, synths, programming, guitar),Danny Case (clean and unclean vocals),Lance Dowdle (lead guitar) and Mat Madiro (drums) — churn out an anthemic hybrid of hard rock, hip-hop, electronic, and alternative with enough energy to inspire you to get up, move forward, and maybe even, make a change. Since 2013, the group have risen from humble beginnings to the top of the 21st century rock vanguard with hundreds of millions of streams, sold out shows across the country, and acclaim from Loudwire, Alternative Press and more.

"Growing up in Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania felt hopeless in a way," admits Matt. "You go to college and become part of corporate America, or you're just 'trash'. For the longest time, I fell into the latter category according to other people. My mentality was, 'Who are these people to fucking tell me what I'm going to do with my life?' They don't make my decisions; I make decisions for myself. It took a lot of ups and downs, but it's paying off. I owe it to the small town blue-collar mentality that made me work harder. Danny grew up in Rochester, but his story is the same. We were the loners picked last. Everyone underestimated us. We fought through it for all of our lives, and we're going to be picked first now."

"I was always an outcast who nobody gave a shit about," agrees Danny. "The only thing I ever dreamt of was music. Like the other guys in FROM ASHES TO NEW, nobody was going to tell me otherwise or stop me."

During 2021, the musicians holed up in Lancaster with longtime collaborators and producers Grant McFarland and Carson Slovak to create their upcoming album. This time around, the band made a conscious decision to ignore outside influences and focus on what makes them FROM ASHES TO NEW.

"We weren't going to let other people tell us what to do," affirms Danny. "We went back to the guys who produced us for a long time, because they worked cohesively with us." "We got back to the days of creating music to simply create," adds Matt. "We ended up making the most genuine piece of art we could. At the same time, we applied everything we've learned as musicians, producers, and writers. We knew we were capable of doing everything bigger and better."