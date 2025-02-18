CREED And NICKELBACK To Headline 2025 'Summer Of '99 And Beyond Festival'

Following a massive resurgence in popularity and an overwhelming response to their long-awaited reunion in 2024, CREED is starting 2025 with the return announcement of their "Summer Of '99 And Beyond Festival" — a high-energy rock festival celebrating the anthems of a generation. Now in its second year, the "Summer Of '99 And Beyond Festival" follows the success of last year's sold-out inaugural event in San Bernardino proving that demand for live rock music is stronger than ever. This year, the festival is expanding to two days with CREED being joined by NICKELBACK as co-headliners.

The festival will take place at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin on Friday, July 18 and Saturday, July 19 — a location that is important in the history of both bands. This year is the 25th anniversary since CREED first performed there in 2000 and NICKELBACK made their debut there in 2007 — making it the perfect place for the two juggernauts to come together. The "Summer Of '99 And Beyond Festival" is the first time both bands will share the stage since 1999.

The "Summer Of '99 And Beyond Festival" will feature blowout performances from NICKELBACK headlining Friday night with +LIVE+, DAUGHTRY, TONIC, OUR LADY PEACE and LIT rounding out day 1. Saturday night will consist of CREED headlining, with 3 DOORS DOWN, SEVENDUST, MAMMOTH WVH, HINDER, VERTICAL HORIZON and FUEL rounding out day two.

Two-day tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wednesday, February 19 at 10 a.m. CST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. CST at Ticketmaster.com. Add-ons including parking, VIP clubs, and VIP experiences will all also be available for purchase through Ticketmaster.com.

Friday, July 18

NICKELBACK

+LIVE+

DAUGHTRY

TONIC

OUR LADY PEACE

LIT

Saturday, July 19

CREED

3 DOORS DOWN

SEVENDUST

MAMMOTH WVH

HINDER

VERTICAL HORIZON

FUEL

In the summer of 2023, after an 11-year hiatus, CREED announced their long-awaited reunion — returning to the stage for the first time at the sold-out Summer Of '99 cruise and Summer Of '99 And Beyond cruise. In May 2024, meanwhile, the band's multiplatinum-selling "Greatest Hits" collection made its wide debut on vinyl (via Craft),landing the collection back into the Billboard Top 200, as well as hitting Top Hard Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Alternative Albums, and moving up the Top Hard Rock Albums rankings. Originally issued in 2004, the 14-track compilation spans the band's first three albums (1997's "My Own Prison", 1999's "Human Clay" and 2001's "Weathered").

Last summer, CREED completed the "Summer Of '99" tour, joined by the likes of 3 DOORS DOWN, FINGER ELEVEN, SWITCHFOOT, FUEL, BIG WRECK and DAUGHTRY. The band then headed into arenas last November and December on the "Are You Ready?" tour with 3 DOORS DOWN and MAMMOTH WVH in the U.S. and MAMMOTH WVH and FINGER ELEVEN in Canada.

CREED kicked off its first tour in 12 years, "Summer Of '99", on July 17, 2024 at Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

With more than 53 million albums sold worldwide, CREED remains one of modern rock's most successful acts. Now, 30 years into their incredible journey, CREED is bigger than ever. In late 2023, the Texas Rangers made "Higher" their unofficial anthem, as it spurred them to their first World Series win. In early 2024, the song appeared in a high-profile Paramount+ Super Bowl commercial, while a NASCAR Daytona 500 campaign also incorporated the hit single. Along the way, CREED has gained a new generation of fans, thanks to countless TikTok videos that feature their songs.