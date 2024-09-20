ASKING ALEXANDRIA Announces New Digital EP 'Where Do We Go From Here? The Remixes'

As ASKING ALEXANDRIA prepares to hit the road on the second leg of its critically praised "All My Friends" headlining U.S. tour from September 24 through November 2, the British rock luminaries share news of a new EP. Due October 18 via Better Noise Music, the digital EP will include remixed versions of popular tracks from their recent 2023 album "Where Do We Go From Here?"

ASKING ALEXANDRIA has shared the first listen to two new tracks from the EP. The "modern-day, hook-laden" (Kerrang!) song "Let Go" — the third highest-streaming track on "Where Do We Go From Here?", which has nearly eight million overall streams and over 1.3 million video views — gets a remixed touch from up-and-coming Los Angeles-based producer Kodeblooded. Watch its music video streaming below.

The band has also released a remixed version of fan-favorite track "Bad Blood" from viral Indonesian DJ group WEIRD GENIUS. The group broke Spotify's record for the No. 1 longest-charting local song for six consecutive weeks on Spotify Indonesia's Top 50 charts for their hit single "Lathi" in 2020.

The "Where Do We Go From Here? The Remixes" EP also includes "Dark Void (Sullivan King Remix)" which was included on ASKING ALEXANDRIA's "Dark Void" EP in January surrounding "Blue Monday" — the most depressing day of the year — to correlate with the track's theme surrounding overcoming depression and mental health battles.

"Where Do We Go From Here? The Remixes" track listing:

01. Bad Blood (Weird Genius Remix) (3:17)

02. Let Go (kodeblooded Remix) (3:14)

03. Nothing Left (Cass Dillon Remix) (3:14)

04. Where Do We Go From Here? (Fairlane Remix) (3:39)

05. Where Do We Go From Here? (4:09)

06. Dark Void (Sullivan King Remix) (3:09)

07. Holding On To Something More (3:24)

"Where Do We Go From Here?" saw ASKING ALEXANDRIA achieve their second-ever No. 1 Active Rock radio single with the genre-blending "Psycho". Described as "a masterful fusion of hard rock personality with vulnerability" that "never loses sight of the infectious and anthemic nature of its songwriting,' (Riff magazine) "Where Do We Go From Here?" is a culmination of the band's career, melding their signature sound with experimental electronics. Produced and mixed by Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST),the album has accumulated over 43 million streams and its music and lyric videos have garnered more than five million YouTube views to date.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA have established themselves as one of the most important rock bands of this generation through years of hard touring, supporting massive bands like BREAKING BENJAMIN, SHINEDOWN, SLIPKNOT, GODSMACK and KORN; co-headlining with NOTHING MORE, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and THE HU, and headlining multiple head-turning treks. The second leg of their headlining "All My Friends" tour will feature support from MEMPHIS MAY FIRE, THE WORD ALIVE and ARCHERS.