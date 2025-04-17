Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Opens Up About His Hip And Femur Surgery: 'I'm Glad I Did It'

During an appearance on a recent episode of the Make It Perfect podcast, former SLIPKNOT and current SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Jay Weinberg spoke about the outpatient procedure he underwent in November 2023 to repair the torn labrum of his left hip and shave down a misshapen part of his femur. The Nashville-based musician had the operation two weeks after SLIPKNOT announced that he was no longer a member of long-running Iowa-based group.

"About the summer of 2018, I would go on a run and I was in debilitating pain," Weinberg said. "I found out that I had a misshapen bone, my femur going into my left hip. I had excess bone on one side of it, so, unbeknownst to me, until the pain and the inflammation started getting to me, it had torn my labrum. So I tore my labrum and just wanted to baby it and protect it. 'Cause it didn't bother me when I was drumming; it was only bothering me when I ran, really. And when I was younger, I had done kickboxing and stuff, and I'm sure that that motion didn't do me any favors. But anyway, so it was summer of 2018, I'd go for a run and I'd have pain. But then I had a surgery to correct it [in] November [2023]."

Asked what the healing time for him was, Jay said: "I was given five to six months. I'd be basically on the couch for about a month, month and a half, all while doing physical therapy. I was in physical therapy the next day. But, yeah, it was all right. It was my first experience with a surgery like that."

As for whether he was concerned that the surgery could negatively affect his drumming ability, Weinberg said: "I think anybody, naturally, when you embark on, like, 'Okay, I'm doing this corrective thing,' you do it understanding that there's no guarantee that you're gonna have the same mechanics as you knew them to be before you did this."

Jay went on to say that he feels "great" now. "I'm glad I did it," he said. "I heavily researched my doctor who was gonna do it. And it was years of planning to go into having that surgery. And I'm really glad that I did it."

On November 5, 2023, SLIPKNOT released a statement via social media in which it said it had "decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay."

Six days later, Weinberg, who replaced Joey Jordison, SLIPKNOT's original drummer, in 2013, shared on Instagram that he "was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call", "the news of which, most of you learned shortly after."

Jay played his final show with SLIPKNOT on November 3 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

".5: The Gray Chapter" went on to score a trio of Grammy nominations, including two for "Best Metal Performance" and a nomination for "Best Rock Album".

Weinberg also played on 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" and 2022's "The End, So Far", both of which topped Billboard's rock albums chart.

In February 2024, SLIPKNOT recruited former SEPULTURA drummer Eloy Casagrande as the replacement for Jay.

Prior to joining SLIPKNOT, Jay played with AGAINST ME! and MADBALL.

Jay played his first concert with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES in March 2023 in Osaka, Japan.

In addition to Weinberg and frontman Mike Muir, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' current lineup features lead guitarist Dean Pleasants, rhythm guitarist Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo).

Weinberg's pairing with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES came less than two months after he was announced as the new drummer of INFECTIOUS GROOVES, the long-running outfit formed more than three decades ago by Robert Trujillo alongside Robert's then-SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bandmate Muir.