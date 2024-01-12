ASKING ALEXANDRIA Releases New EP 'Dark Void'

British rock frontrunners ASKING ALEXANDRIA are kickstarting the new year with a new EP highlighting the debut single "Dark Void" from their 2023 critically acclaimed album "Where Do We Go From Here?" via Better Noise Music. Available today, January 12, across digital platforms, the "Dark Void" EP features five tracks including the original version of "Dark Void" along with a new radio edit, a stripped-down piano version, and a Sullivan King-remixed version. The emotive and empowering single relates to those battling with mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, and loneliness, while acknowledging the strength it takes to confront one's inner demons and fight off negative thoughts.

"Blue Monday is coming up this Monday, January 15," relays ASKING ALEXANDRIA bassist Sam Bettley. "Unfortunately, it's that time of the year again where a lot of us, including myself, are facing depression, anxiety, and loneliness. I can't stress enough how much music has helped me through these dark times. Our song 'Dark Void' gives an insight into how crippling these feelings can be. So put it on, turn it up, and let it be a reminder that you aren't alone and together we can make it through!"

The "Dark Void" EP also includes the fan-favored electronic-tinged album track "Nothing Left" which ASKING ALEXANDRIA have highlighted with a new lyric video aligning with the EP's release.

"Dark Void" EP track listing:

01. Dark Void (Album Version)

02. Nothing Left

03. Dark Void (Radio Edit)

04. Dark Void (Sullivan King Remix)

05. Dark Void (Stripped)

ASKING ALEXANDRIA's critically acclaimed eighth album, "Where Do We Go From Here?", features their second-ever No. 1 Active Rock radio single with album track "Psycho". Produced and mixed by Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST),the album is a culmination of the band's career, melding their flagship sound with experimental electronics. The latest album from ASKING ALEXANDRIA has accumulated 43 million streams since the start of its campaign. The album's official music and lyric videos so far have accumulated 5 million YouTube views.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA — Ben Bruce (lead guitar),Danny Worsnop (vocals),Cameron Liddell (rhythm guitar),Sam Bettley (bass) and James Cassells (drums) — spent last fall touring across the U.S. on a co-headlining run with labelmates THE HU along with stops at several of the country's top rock festivals such as Rocklahoma, Louder Than Life, Inkcarceration and Rock Fest. The band will continue to bring their high-energy performance to audiences across the globe throughout the year starting with a support slot on the "I Wanna Be Tour" in early March across Brazil with SIMPLE PLAN, A DAY TO REMEMBER, THE ALL-AMERICAN REJECTS, ALL TIME LOW, THE USED and more, and will be seen on festival stages including Knotfest Australia (Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane) and Slam Dunk Festival (U.K.). ASKING ALEXANDRIA will return to the U.S. this spring from April 12 to May 18 on a headlining tour featuring support from MEMPHIS MAY FIRE and THE WORD ALIVE.

Photo credit: Danny Worsnop