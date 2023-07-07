  • facebook
ASKING ALEXANDRIA Reveals 'Where Do We Go From Here?' Album Details

July 7, 2023

British rockers ASKING ALEXANDRIA will release their eighth full-length studio album, "Where Do We Go From Here?", on August 25 via Better Noise Music. The 11-track effort was produced and mixed by Matt Good (HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, FROM FIRST TO LAST) and mastered by Howie Weinberg (DEFTONES, METALLICA) and Will Borza. The album is a culmination of ASKING ALEXANDRIA's career, melding the band's flagship sound with experimental electronics while its lyrics cover the group's trademark themes of disenchantment, loss, anxiety, and dejection.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA guitarist Ben Bruce states: "'Where Do We Go From Here?' is the culmination of our entire journey as a band. We worked really hard to incorporate every aspect of what our fans love about ASKING ALEXANDRIA. We have taken elements from every single record we have ever written and pieced them all together to create one album. Our fans will find elements from 'Stand Up And Scream', such as the synth-tinged breakdown on 'Things Could Be Different', all the way through to 'See What's On The Inside' on this album. Lyrically, the album explores themes of loss and struggle through to hope and finding your own inner strength. We are incredibly proud of this album, and we can't wait for everyone to hear it."

"Where Do We Go From Here?" track listing:

01. Bad Blood
02. Things Could Be Different
03. Let Go
04. Psycho
05. Dark Void
06. Nothing Left
07. Feel
08. Let The Dead Take Me
09. Kill It With Fire
10. Holding On To Something More
11. Where Do We Go From Here?

ASKING ALEXANDRIA released "Where Do We Go From Here?"'s first official radio single, "Psycho", in June. The track, which was the No. 1 Most Added and No. 1 Most Increased Played Track at Active Rock radio for two consecutive weeks, currently sits at No. 25 on the Active Rock charts. It has since received over two million streams and more than 375,000 video views. Alongside the release of "Psycho", ASKING ALEXANDRIA also unveiled the heavy-hitting track "Bad Blood" and has just shared its lyric video. Notably, the album's debut track "Dark Void" (released May 12) has to date received 1.2 million video views and over 7.2 million streams.

Beginning the week after album release, ASKING ALEXANDRIA will launch an extensive U.S. tour with THE HU, BAD WOLVES and ZERO 9:36. The "Psycho Thunder" tour kicks off on August 30 and stretches into early fall, ending in Los Angeles, California on October 8, with a few festival appearances included along the way.

Photo credit: Danny Worsnop

