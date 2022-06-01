ASKING ALEXANDRIA's DANNY WORSNOP 'Cannot Sing For The Next Few Weeks'; Remaining U.S. Shows Canceled

ASKING ALEXANDRIA has canceled the remaining shows on its U.S. tour with NOTHING MORE because singer Danny Worsnop is suffering from a severe throat infection.

Earlier today (Wednesday, June 1),the British rockers issued the following statement via social media: "To all of our AAFamily, as youre aware by now, we have had to miss the last few shows of our tour because Danny has suffered from a severe throat infection. Today, we all woke up early in anticipation of receiving news from a voice specialist in Nashville. Unfortunately, the news we received was not the news we were hoping for and we have been told that Danny cannot sing for the next few weeks and needs to remain on vocal rest. Obviously this means we will not be able to continue on with our North American tour and it breaks our hearts to have to say that. Whilst Danny recovers we will be working diligently to book a new tour so that we can get back out there and see you all again.

"Thank you to everyone who came out and supported us at one of these shows and thank you to everyone else for your understanding. We love you guys and we will be back as soon as possible.

"@nothingmoremusic @atreyuofficial and @evaunderfire will be continuing the tour without us, however If you would like a refund please do so from your point of purchase. Once again, we are sorry, we love you."

June 01 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

June 03 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera*

June 04 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

June 05 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater*

June 07 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

June 08 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

June 09 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

June 11 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater

June 12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

June 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

June 15 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

June 16 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

June 18 - San Antonio, TX - Tech Port

June 19 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Last month, ASKING ALEXANDRIA released a new version of its song "Faded Out", featuring a guest appearance by Sharon Den Adel of WITHIN TEMPTATION.

"Faded Out" will appear on the soundtrack of "The Retaliators", a Better Noise film coming this fall.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA recently released its "Never Gonna Learn" EP, titled after the second single off its acclaimed fall 2021 album "See What's On The Inside", in addition to a new song with Maria Brink from IN THIS MOMENT.

"See What's On The Inside" debuted on Spotify's top 10 in both the U.S. and the U.K. upon release.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA ended 2021 by celebrating its first-ever No. 1 at U.S. active rock radio with "Alone Again". The song had the biggest first streaming day and week in the band's history and was a fitting first offering from its latest album.