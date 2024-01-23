AT THE GATES Cancels All Spring/Summer 2024 Shows

Swedish metallers AT THE GATES have scrapped their previously announced shows for the next few months.

Earlier today (Tuesday, January 23),the band released the following statement via social media: "We regret to inform you that AT THE GATES has been forced to cancel all upcoming shows in the spring and summer due to reasons beyond our control. Special info and refund options for ticket holders, please visit the festivals FB or web pages for more info. Thanks."

AT THE GATES played its first concert with returning guitarist Anders Björler in November 2022 at the Damnation festival in Manchester, United Kingdom.

When Anders's return to AT THE GATES was announced a month earlier, vocalist Tomas Lindberg said in a statement: "It is with great pleasure we welcome Anders Björler, one of the founding members, back into the band. We are excited to tell you that we are already starting the work on the follow up to 'The Nightmare Of Being', with the same lineup that wrote 'Terminal Spirit Disease', 'Slaughter Of The Soul' and 'At War with Reality'… Great times! It really feels like a second rebirth of the band, and we are looking forward to this new chapter!"

Anders added: "It feels like coming home for sure. I have been missing the guys, of course, but also playing the guitar, writing music and the artistic creativity in general. I've been watching from the sidelines for a number of years, and I've been very proud of what they have created in my absence. I am really looking forward to writing a new album and getting back to playing live shows again."

AT THE GATES recruited Daniel Martinez (ATHEIST) to play second guitar for the band on its 2022 North American tour.

AT THE GATES' special "Slaughter Of The Soul" North American tour was originally planned for the 25th anniversary of the album in 2020, the COVID-19 situation forced the band to postpone the trek until 2022.

AT THE GATES played the whole "Slaughter Of The Soul" LP from start to finish, and also a mix of other tracks from its 30-plus-year career.

In August 2022, AT THE GATES enlisted Patrik Jensen (THE HAUNTED) to play second guitar for the band at several shows, including at that year's Wacken Open Air festival in Wacken, Germany.

The Wacken gig took place less than two weeks after AT THE GATES parted ways with its guitarist of five years, Jonas Stålhammar.

Stålhammar joined the band in September 2017 as the replacement for Anders Björler, who left AT THE GATES in March of that year.

In addition to AT THE GATES, Stålhammar had previously played with THE LURKING FEAR, CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX, BOMBS OF HADES, GOD MACABRE, ABHOTH, UTUMNO and MACABRE END.

AT THE GATES' latest studio album, "The Nightmare Of Being", came out in 2021.

While main parts for "The Nightmare Of Being" were recorded in several different Swedish studios — drums at Studio Gröndal with Jens Bogren, guitars and bass with Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studio and vocals at Welfare Sounds with Per Stålberg — the LP was mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios (AMON AMARTH, OPETH, KREATOR) by Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with AT THE GATES on the "At War With Reality" comeback album in 2014. The album's visual concept was developed by artist Eva Nahon.

2018's "To Drink From The Night Itself" was the first AT THE GATES album written and recorded without Anders Björler.

Photo credit: Ester Segarra