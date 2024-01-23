SHARON OSBOURNE Says She Attempted Suicide After Learning Of OZZY's Affair

Sharon Osbourne has revealed that she attempted suicide after she found out about one of her husband Ozzy Osbourne's previous affairs.

Speaking on stage at her show "Sharon Osbourne: Cut The Crap", in London on Sunday, the 71-year-old, who also manages Ozzy's career, said that she wanted to take her own life after learning of the singer's infidelity.

"He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that," Sharon said, according to U.K. newspaper Mirror. "But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work… it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested. I took I don't know how many pills."

Sharon, who shares daughters Aimée, 40, and Kelly, 39, and son Jack, 38, with Ozzy, went on: "I just thought, 'My kids are older. They are fine and can take care of themselves.' So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom. The maid tried to come in to clean the room and saw me."

In 2020, Ozzy said that he was "terrified" Sharon would leave him after she learned of his extramarital affairs eight years ago.

After Ozzy's affair with celebrity hairstylist Michelle Pugh was made public in May 2016, he underwent therapy for sex addiction. Sharon and Ozzy later reconciled and they even renewed their vows.

Asked in an interview with "Good Morning Britain" if he was amazed he and Sharon were still together, Ozzy replied: "I am. I've been a bad boy at times."

Sharon added: "It's like a Shakespearean play, our love story. Ozzy's has been a right old [expletive] with women."

Pressed about whether he feared Sharon would leave him the last time he was caught cheating, Ozzy said: "Oh, absolutely. I was terrified."

Asked if he is addicted to sex, Ozzy said: "I think it's another fix. If you're a junkie, like I was, anything that alters your mind, you've gotta find it. I didn't love any of these people. I've learned a lesson."

As for how close she came to kicking Ozzy out, Sharon said: "I was just really broken in every sense.

"I said to Ozzy, 'If you ever do this to me again, I'm gonna cut your hair off or I'm gonna cut all your clothes.'"

Ozzy chimed in: "I wish I hadn't done this stupid thing that I did, and that's the truth, because you never know what you had until you've lost it. And I thought I'd lost it, big time."

Back in 2017, Sharon told the British paper The Telegraph that Ozzy wasn't cheating with just one woman. "There were six of them," she said. "Some fucking Russian teenager... then a masseuse in England... our masseuse out here in Los Angeles... and then our cook. He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."

Sharon talked about how she learned of his affairs. "We were sitting on the couch watching telly; Ozzy on one couch and me on the other," she said. "And suddenly, he sends me this e-mail. 'Why did you send me this stupid e-mail?' I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn't sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, 'Look!' And, of course, it was a message meant for one of his bloody women."

In October 2021, Variety reported that Ozzy and Sharon had partnered with Sony Pictures and Polygram Entertainment for their upcoming biopic. The as-yet-untitled film, which will focus on the love story between the BLACK SABBATH frontman and his wife and manager, will be scripted by Lee Hall, who previously worked on Elton John's "Rocketman". The film is being produced by Sharon and her children Jack and Aimée Osbourne via their label Osbourne Media (which was also behind the Showtime documentary "God Bless Ozzy Osbourne" and A&E's "Biography: The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne"),alongside Michele Anthony and David Blackman on behalf of Polygram Entertainment. Andrea Giannetti is overseeing development for Sony.

In 2020, Ozzy stated about the biopic: "From what I understand, it's about Sharon and I and our relationship. It's how we met, fell in love, and how we married. She's my other half. She grew up a lot with me, and I grew up a lot with her."

"I hope it will be a story that everybody can relate to," Sharon said. "You don't have to be a fan of the music, because it's a story about a survivor. No matter what life throws at you, you pick yourself up and you start again. It's just an amazing story of overcoming everything that's thrown at you in your life."

Sharon added that the film will be "a lot more real" than the QUEEN biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody". "We don't want it to be squeaky, shiny clean and all of that," she said. "We're not making it for kids. It's an adult movie for adults."

Sharon's father, former music mogul Don Arden, became known as the "Al Capone of pop" and the "English Godfather" for his tough-guy business practices while overseeing the careers of acts ranging from ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA to BLACK SABBATH. Arden and his daughter became estranged in 1982 after she took over the management of Ozzy's solo career, also marrying the singer. Father and daughter were not on good terms for nearly 20 years until reconciling in 2002.

Sharon had to pay her father $1 million in a court settlement after she gained control of Ozzy's affairs.