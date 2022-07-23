AT THE GATES Parts Ways With Guitarist JONAS STÅLHAMMAR

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have parted ways with their guitarist of the past five years, Jonas Stålhammar.

Stålhammar joined the band in September 2017 as the replacement for co-founding guitarist Anders Björler, who left AT THE GATES in March of that year.

Earlier today (Saturday, July 23),AT THE GATES issued the following statement via social media: "AT THE GATES have chosen to part ways with guitar player Jonas Stålhammar. We are currently working to find a replacement for the upcoming shows."

In addition to AT THE GATES, Stålhammar had previously played with THE LURKING FEAR, CRIPPLED BLACK PHOENIX, BOMBS OF HADES, GOD MACABRE, ABHOTH, UTUMNO and MACABRE END.

As previously reported, AT THE GATES will embark on a special "Slaughter Of The Soul" North American tour this summer. Originally planned for the 25th anniversary of "Slaughter Of The Soul" in 2020, the COVID-19 situation forced the band to postpone the trek until 2022.

AT THE GATES will play the whole "Slaughter Of The Soul" album from start to finish, and also a mix of other tracks from its 30-plus-year career.

AT THE GATES' latest studio album, "The Nightmare Of Being", came out last year.

While main parts for "The Nightmare Of Being" were recorded in several different Swedish studios — drums at Studio Gröndal with Jens Bogren, guitars and bass with Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studio and vocals at Welfare Sounds with Per Stålberg — the LP was mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios (AMON AMARTH, OPETH, KREATOR) by Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with AT THE GATES on the "At War With Reality" comeback album in 2014. The album's visual concept was developed by artist Eva Nahon.

2018's "To Drink From The Night Itself" was the first AT THE GATES album written and recorded without Anders Björler.