AT THE GATES Shares Music Video For 'Garden Of Cyrus'

Swedish melodic death metal pioneers AT THE GATES have released a music video for the song "Garden Of Cyrus" off their latest studio album, "The Nightmare Of Being". The clip, directed by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight 13 Media, can be seen below.

AT THE GATES vocalist Tomas Lindberg comments: "For our latest video, 'Garden Of Cyrus', we have once again chosen to work with our longtime partner Costin Chioreanu. And I think it is safe to say that this time he has truly outdone himself! It is a different song, at least in death metal terms, and of course it needed a different idea for the video.

"Once again, we let Costin do his own interpretation of the music and the lyrics, and he has taken us on a real psychedelic journey with this one.

"I think this is the song on our latest album 'The Nightmare Of Being' that raised the most eyebrows in the metal community. And I am proud that we as a band can still surprise people, adding another dimension to our sound, without losing the essence of what AT THE GATES is."

While main parts for "The Nightmare Of Being" were recorded in several different Swedish studios — drums at Studio Gröndal with Jens Bogren, guitars and bass with Andy La Rocque at Sonic Train Studio and vocals at Welfare Sounds with Per Stålberg — the LP was mixed and mastered at Fascination Street Studios (AMON AMARTH, OPETH, KREATOR) by Jens Bogren, who has previously worked with AT THE GATES on the "At War With Reality" comeback album in 2014. The album's visual concept was developed by artist Eva Nahon.

2018's "To Drink From The Night Itself" was the first AT THE GATES album written and recorded without lead guitarist/primary songwriter Anders Björler, who departed in 2017. He was replaced by Jonas Stålhammar, who was in the band for five years before his departure last month.

As previously reported, AT THE GATES will embark on a special "Slaughter Of The Soul" North American tour this summer. Originally planned for the 25th anniversary of "Slaughter Of The Soul" in 2020, the COVID-19 situation forced the band to postpone the trek until 2022.

AT THE GATES will play the whole "Slaughter Of The Soul" album from start to finish, and also a mix of other tracks from its 30-plus-year career.

Photo by Ester Segarra