ATTILA Rallies The Disenfranchised With New Single 'America's Rejects'

Atlanta's party metalcore heavyweights ATTILA are back with their new anthem "America's Rejects", out now on all major platforms. The track is a bold declaration of defiance and serves as an unapologetic anthem for outcasts, misfits, and anyone daring to defy the status quo.

The new single coincides with the announcement that the band's "America's Rejects" tour just got even bigger. Joining ATTILA and previously announced special guests DEALER and Nathan James on the road will be heavy hitters BUTCHER BABIES and DED, making this tour one of the biggest and loudest parties of the year.

Speaking on their new track and the new additions to their upcoming tour, ATTILA frontman Chris "Fronz" Fronzak shares: "'America's Rejects' is an anthem for anyone who's ever felt like they didn't belong — a big middle finger to the status quo.

"Adding BUTCHER BABIES and DED to this lineup takes it to a whole new level. This tour isn't just a show; it's a movement. We're uniting the rejects, the outcasts, and anyone who's ready to throw it all in the face of the norm.

"2025 is our year, and this tour is going to be a big 'fuck you' to everything holding you back!"

The "America's Rejects" tour starts on March 4 at Club L.A. in Destin, Florida and continues through 22 cities before culminating at The Orpheum in Tampa, Florida on April 5.

ATTILA — Fronzak, Chris Linck (guitar) and Kalan Adam (bass) — has been churning out metalcore anthems for nearly two decades, shaping and defining the genre as it goes.

Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 2005, ATTILA has released eight studio albums, including its infamous 2013 smash hit "About That Life" which debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 22. The band is best known for its uniquely aggressive heaviness, its incendiary, high-energy live shows and its tongue-in-cheek, not-giving-a-fuck attitude. Their music has amassed over 290 million streams and they currently have 737,000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

ATTILA has continued to thrive and evolve over the years, cementing its status as one of the most influential bands in the modern metalcore genre.

ATTILA began a new era in April 2023 with the release of "Bite Your Tongue" which shocked fans around the world with the surprise addition of clean vocals from Fronz for the first time ever on one of the band's tracks. A string of stand-alone singles then followed — "Mia Goth", "FU4EVR", "Timebomb", "New Devil" featuring Dickie Allen, "Dog Pack" featuring Sn8ke and "Wasteland" featuring DED. Between them, the new singles have racked up 12.8 million streams on Spotify alone and 860,000 YouTube views.

These new tracks showcase a new direction for ATTILA, maintaining the band's signature blend of metalcore, nu metal and deathcore whilst also adding new layers of melodic finesse and instrumental technicality.