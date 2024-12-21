COHEED AND CAMBRIA's CLAUDIO SANCHEZ Releases Collection Of Covers

COHEED AND CAMBRIA vocalist, primary songwriter and lead guitarist Claudio Sanchez has released "Claudio Covers". "Claudio Covers" is composed of eight songs reimagined by Claudio, including a cover of "Just Like Heaven" by THE CURE, which Claudio shared on YouTube last month. Additionally, the new album will include multiple songs Claudio has covered over the years, including "Under The Milky Way" by THE CHURCH, "Your Love" by THE OUTFIELD and "Stumbleine" by SMASHING PUMPKINS. The project also includes two brand new covers, including "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out" by THE SMITHS and "Welcome To New York" by Taylor Swift, which arrives with a video.

Speaking about his "Welcome To New York" cover, Claudio shares: "My decision to include 'Welcome To New York' in this collection is two-sided. First, in 2014, my son was born in a Brooklyn Hospital (Welcome To NY, Atlas!)… and when he became aware of this Swifty classic, we listened to it even more so than when it was initially released, and if you know my wife, that's a lot. The other side of my choice is…I love NY. When so many fled the city with uncertainty, my family made the decision to plant deeper roots here. There's no place in the world like it and no place I'd rather spend my downtime. It's a place that deserves all its tributes and songs. Maybe one day I'll have one in me… until then, this will have to do."

"Claudio Covers" comes on the heels of the announcement of COHEED AND CAMBRIA's tenth studio album, "The Father Of Make Believe", which will arrive on March 14, 2025. "The Father Of Make Believe" continues the narrative of "The Amory Wars" / "Vaxis" universe, following COHEED AND CAMBRIA's 2022 album "Vaxis Act II: A Window Of The Waking Mind". "The Father Of Make Believe" will include the recently released singles "Blind Side Sonny", arguably COHEED AND CAMBRIA's most aggressive track to date that was complemented by a Max Moore-directed video that unveiled a new villain in "The Amory Wars" realm, and "Searching For Tomorrow", which arrived with an Anthony Scheppard-directed and animated video.

Additionally, COHEED AND CAMBRIA recently announced "The Infinite Arc" co-headline arena tour with MASTODON taking place next summer. Also in 2025, COHEED AND CAMBRIA will join TOOL, PRIMUS, MASTODON, EAGLES OF DEATH METAL and more for the Tool In The Sand festival in the Dominican Republic in March ahead of 2000 Trees with KNEECAP, TAKING BACK SUNDAY, ALEXISONFIRE, and more in the United Kingdom in July. Next November, COHEED will embark on their S.S. Neverender 2025 cruise with THURSDAY, L.S. DUNES, THE DEAR HUNTER, HAIL THE SUN, MEET ME AT THE ALTAR and more.

"Claudio Covers" track listing:

01. Just Like Heaven (THE CURE)

02. Welcome To New York (Taylor Swift)

03. Your Love (THE OUTFIELD)

04. Pompeii (BASTILLE)

05. Under The Milky Way (THE CHURCH)

06. Stumbleine (SMASHING PUMPKINS)

07. Sister Christian (NIGHT RANGER)

08. There Is A Light That Never Goes Out (THE SMITHS)