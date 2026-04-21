AUDIOSLAVE's 'Out Of Exile' To Receive First-Ever Liquid Vinyl Release

Universal Music Enterprises (UMe) has announced the first-ever vinyl pressing of three-times-Grammy Award-nominated rock band AUDIOSLAVE's second full-length album, "Out Of Exile", available on June 12, 2026. The group united the iconic voice and songwriting of Chris Cornell with the explosive, genre-defining sound of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk — forming an undeniable force that helped define 21st-century rock.

For this new reissue, Levi Seitz of Black Belt Mastering has remastered the original "Out Of Exile". It will be available in two configurations: a standard 180g black vinyl edition and a limited edition D2C black liquid vinyl pressing inspired by the album's cover art, housed in a die-cut gatefold jacket designed to showcase the disc.

Originally released May 23, 2005, "Out Of Exile" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified platinum by the RIAA. The single "Doesn't Remind Me" earned a Grammy Award nomination for "Best Hard Rock Performance", while "Be Yourself" reached No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. Alongside "Your Time Has Come", they stand among the band's defining radio hits.

As Chris Cornell shared at the time, "Out Of Exile" was his most autobiographical work — the first time he fully embraced writing from a deeply personal place. Emerging from sobriety, personal growth, and newfound domestic stability after 2002, he contrasted it with earlier material rooted in a "dark, lonely, isolated world," instead creating from a place of clarity, joy, and "the ability to feel loved."

As he explained in interviews, the record reflected a new chapter in his life — his marriage, family, and the anticipation of becoming a father — allowing him to write more openly than ever before. Cornell described himself during this period as "constantly inspired," no longer needing darkness as a catalyst, but drawing from a place of connection, purpose, and love.

No longer dependent on darkness as creative fuel, the result is both an artistic evolution and a document of personal renewal, as the band locked into a cohesive, confident sound. Once again, AUDIOSLAVE co-produced the album with Rick Rubin.

The band debuted several songs from "Out Of Exile" during a historic free concert in Cuba, performing for more than 70,000 fans and becoming the first American rock group to play an open-air show in the country. The performance was later documented on the "Live In Cuba" DVD.

Critics praised the album upon release. Slant called it "the sound of a band coming into its own," while Ultimate Classic Rock later named it "perhaps the definitive AUDIOSLAVE LP."

Experience the enduring power and personal depth of "Out Of Exile" on vinyl this June.

Track listing

LP 1

A1. Your Time Has Come

A2. Out Of Exile

A3. Be Yourself

B1. Doesn't Remind Me

B2. Drown Me Slowly

B3. Heaven's Dead

LP 2

C1. The Worm

C2. Man Or Animal

C3. Yesterday To Tomorrow

D1. Dandelion

D2. #1 Zero

D3. The Curse

AUDIOSLAVE stands as the convergence of one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time, Chris Cornell, with the revolutionary sound and force of RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's Tom Morello, Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk. What emerged was not simply a supergroup, but a band that redefined the possibilities of modern rock — fusing soul, metal, funk, and protest into something timeless.

Across three landmark albums — "Audioslave" (2002),"Out Of Exile" (2005) and "Revelations" (2006) — they created a catalog that continues to resonate across generations. Songs like "Cochise", "Show Me How To Live", "I Am The Highway" and "Like A Stone" have become part of the cultural fabric, with the latter surpassing a billion streams and standing among the most iconic rock recordings of its era.

AUDIOSLAVE's legacy is defined by rare chemistry and fearless expression — where Cornell's voice, melodies, and lyrics met the band's uncompromising sonic power, leaving a permanent mark on the landscape of rock music.