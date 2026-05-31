ALICE COOPER On A.I.: 'It Has No Emotion. It Has No Heart. It Has No Feel. It Has No Soul To It'

During a May 21 appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", legendary rocker Alice Cooper weighed in on the growing popularity of artificial intelligence (A.I.) in music, particularly as relates to its possibilities and its implications in terms of the way we make, produce and distribute music. Alice said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, here's the deal. I could right now create a rock star. I could create a Yungblud, a guy that's really appealing, rock, tough, cool looking. I could create a guy named — I don't care — Starboy or whatever, and make him look great. He doesn't actually exist. I could tell the A.I., 'I want him to sound like Tom Petty and Freddie Mercury. And here's what the album's about. Write the songs.' Okay, now you've got a rock star that doesn't exist, and you've got an album that doesn't exist except in this world. And what happens if it sells? Who gets the money? A.I. wrote the songs. This guy had nothing to do with the creativity of the songs. So who's gonna get that money? They have to write the check to the A.I.? That's gonna happen. You watch that happen, because the guy that just suggested what it should be did not write the songs."

Cooper continued: "If I could tell it to write a song about Eddie Trunk joining THE ROLLING STONES, they would write you a great song — except for one thing. The one thing it can't do — it's never been in love. It's never had its heart broken. It's never been angry. It's never been happy. It only knows words. And it only knows how to put words together. But it has no emotion. It has no heart, it has no feel, has no soul to it, and that's where it dies right there. That's why you could put an album out and you listen to it and go… You know that it doesn't come from any root inside, any heart, any experience. When they get that, then I think… I don't know what's going to happen to music."

Cooper's definitive autobiography, "Devil On My Shoulder", will be published by Ebury Spotlight on October 8, 2026.

Building on over sixty years of rock folklore, Cooper will support the book's launch with an intimate eight-date U.K. speaking tour. Each evening will feature the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee in conversation with a special guest moderator, followed by an audience question-and-answer session, offering fans a rare glimpse behind the greasepaint and guillotines.

No stranger to doing things his own way, Alice Cooper has cast a long shadow over rock music with an unrivaled live show and timeless anthems like "School's Out", "No Mr. Nice Guy" and "Poison". Selling over 50 million albums worldwide, he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2003, and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted him as part of its class of 2011. Boasting one of the most influential catalogues in history, Rolling Stone cited 1971's platinum-certified "Love It To Death" among the "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time", while other platinum releases spanned the seminal "Killer" (1971),"School's Out" (1972),the Billboard 200 No. 1 "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973),"Welcome To My Nightmare" (1975) and "Trash" (1989),to name a few. The latter even graced Rolling Stone's "50 Greatest Hair Metal Albums Of All Time."

He's so embedded in generations of popular culture that he not only made a cult-classic appearance in "Wayne's World" during 1992, but he also starred alongside John Legend and Sara Bareilles in NBC's 2018 production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert" — and also memorably appeared on both "The Muppets" and "That 70s Show!" as well as in Tim Burton's "Dark Shadows" film. Beyond hundreds of syncs, everyone from Etta James, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, MEGADETH and THE FLAMING LIPS has covered his tunes. THE BEASTIE BOYS, DISTURBED, and countless others have sampled him. His collaborators have notably included the late Vincent Price, AEROSMITH, GUNS N' ROSES and Jon Bon Jovi, to name just a few. Plus, he co-founded HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES alongside AEROSMITH's Joe Perry and Johnny Depp. Most recently, 2025's "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" reunited the surviving members of the original ALICE COOPER band to widespread critical acclaim. After thousands upon thousands of gigs and easily a million miles traveled, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee continues ever onwards into rock 'n' roll folklore.