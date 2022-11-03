AUGUST BURNS RED Announces 'Death Below' Album, Shares 'Ancestry' Music Video

Grammy-nominated Lancaster, Pennsylvania five-piece AUGUST BURNS RED will release a new album, "Death Below", on March 24 via SharpTone Records.

"It's no secret that the past few years have been extremely dark and challenging," guitarist JB Brubaker says. "'Death Below' is here as a result of that time in each our lives and the emotions that came with it. We were motivated by uncertainty, fear, outrage, and triumph. I feel this is the darkest, most personal album we've ever written, and I couldn't be more proud of what the five of us made together."

Today, AUGUST BURNS RED has shared the video for the first single "Ancestry", featuring KILLSWITCH ENGAGE singer Jesse Leach. Watch it below.

"'Ancestry' is a complex and technical AUGUST BURNS RED track held together by perhaps the most painful and personal lyrics Jake [Luhrs, vocals] has ever written," says Brubaker. "I loved this song in every phase since its inception. From the instrumental rendition, to the lyrics and vocals being added, to finally bringing it all together with Jesse's anthemic guest vocals, 'Ancestry' is a song we've been looking forward to sharing with the world for a long time."

"Death Below" features additional guest spots from guitarist Jason Richardson of ALL THAT REMAINS, as well as JT Cavey of ERRA and Spencer Chamberlain of UNDEROATH.

"Death Below" track listing:

01. Premonition

02. The Cleansing

03. Ancestry (feat. Jesse Leach)

04. Tightrope (feat. Jason Richardson)

05. Fool's Gold in the Bear Trap

06. Backfire

07. Revival

08. Sevink

09. Dark Divide

10. Deadbolt

11. The Abyss (feat. JT Cavey)

12. Reckoning (feat. Spencer Chamberlain)

AUGUST BURNS RED is likely the only metal act ever described as "thrillingly empathetic" (Kerrang!). It's a testament to the ferocious band's ability to recognize and connect with the mixture of brokenness and hope found in their audience and within themselves. A hard-working collective with a shockingly stable lineup for the vast majority of their career, AUGUST BURNS RED pour every ounce of themselves into their music. Atmospheric, riff-laden, aggressive bursts of controlled chaos, filled with shifting time signatures and tempos, deliver confessional, self-reflective, and authentic emotion.

Tour stops with LAMB OF GOD, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, PARKWAY DRIVE and BRING ME THE HORIZON; several major international hard rock festivals (Rock Am Ring, Download and Aftershock, to name a few); and the Vans Warped Tour are among the destinations around the world to witness AUGUST BURNS RED's live prowess. Massive headlining treks celebrating tenth anniversaries for "Constellations" and "Leveler" demonstrated the enduring relevance of the band’s catalog, nearly 20 years into AUGUST BURNS RED's storied career. 2020's "Guardians" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Music, Rock Albums and Vinyl Albums charts.

Revolver, which put AUGUST BURNS RED on its cover the same year, observed the band's "embrace the pain so well." It's a truth never more evident than on "Death Below", AUGUST BURNS RED's stunning ninth studio album. Recorded with longtime producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland, "Death Below" encompasses all of the pissed-off strength of the band's past without sacrificing an ounce of catchy, melodic might.