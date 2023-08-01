AUGUST BURNS RED Announces 'Rescue & Restore' 10th-Anniversary Tour For Fall 2023

Grammy-nominated Lancaster, Pennsylvania five-piece AUGUST BURNS RED — JB Brubaker (lead guitar),Brent Rambler (rhythm guitar),Matt Greiner (drums),Jake Luhrs (vocals) and Dustin Davidson (bass) — will embark on the "Rescue & Restore" tenth-anniversary tour in the fall. The North American tour kicks off November 10 in Worcester, Massachusetts and runs through December 9 in the band's hometown of Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The band will perform the "Rescue & Restore" album in full in each night, along with other fan favorites and classics. BRAND OF SACRIFICE, SPITE and CRYSTAL LAKE will serve as support.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Wednesday, August 2 at 10:00 a.m. EST and end on Thursday, August 3 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "ABRBBM2023" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here before Wednesday for ticketing links to individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. local time.

"'Rescue & Restore' was a pivotal album for ABR," the band says. "It was the first album where we really started to experiment and explore different instruments and textures that we’d never used before. After 10 records and 20 years as a band, this album is still one of our proudest moments collectively. We are so grateful for the opportunity to play the entire record every night on tour and to showcase songs we've never performed live before. This tour is going to special. We'll see you in November and December!"

The annual Christmas Burns Red festival will find the band performing "Rescue & Restore" on December 8 and a 20th-anniversary set on Saturday, December 9. The Christmas Burns Red lineup will be announced shortly, but BRAND OF SACRIFICE, SPITE and CRYSTAL LAKE will be performing on December 8.

AUGUST BURNS RED on tour with BRAND OF SACRIFICE, SPITE and CRYSTAL LAKE:

Nov. 10 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Nov. 11 - Montreal, QC - L'Olympia

Nov. 12 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Nov. 14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

Nov. 16 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Nov. 17 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Nov. 18 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Nov. 20 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

Nov. 21 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

Nov. 22 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Nov. 24 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

Nov. 25 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Nov. 27 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

Nov. 28 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Nov. 29 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Dec. 02 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore

Dec. 04 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Dec. 05 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Dec. 06 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Dec. 08 - Lancaster, PA -Christmas Burns Red

Dec. 09 - Lancaster, PA - Christmas Burns Red

AUGUST BURNS RED is likely the only metal act ever described as "thrillingly empathetic" (Kerrang!). It's a testament to the ferocious band's ability to recognize and connect with the mixture of brokenness and hope found in their audience and within themselves. A hard-working collective with a shockingly stable lineup for the vast majority of their career, AUGUST BURNS RED pour every ounce of themselves into their music. Atmospheric, riff-laden, aggressive bursts of controlled chaos, filled with shifting time signatures and tempos, deliver confessional, self-reflective, and authentic emotion.

Tour stops with LAMB OF GOD, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, PARKWAY DRIVE and BRING ME THE HORIZON; several major international hard rock festivals (Rock Am Ring, Download and Aftershock, to name a few); and the Vans Warped Tour are among the destinations around the world to witness AUGUST BURNS RED's live prowess. Massive headlining treks celebrating tenth anniversaries for "Constellations" and "Leveler" demonstrated the enduring relevance of the band’s catalog, nearly 20 years into AUGUST BURNS RED's storied career. 2020's "Guardians" debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hard Music, Rock Albums and Vinyl Albums charts.

Revolver, which put AUGUST BURNS RED on its cover the same year, observed the band's "embrace the pain so well." It's a truth never more evident than on "Death Below", AUGUST BURNS RED's stunning ninth studio album. Recorded with longtime producers Carson Slovak and Grant McFarland, "Death Below" encompasses all of the pissed-off strength of the band's past without sacrificing an ounce of catchy, melodic might. "Death Below" boasts guest appearances from Jesse Leach (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE),Spencer Chamberlain (UNDEROATH),Jason Richardson (ALL THAT REMAINS) and JT Cavey (ERRA).