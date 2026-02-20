AUGUST BURNS RED Returns To FEARLESS RECORDS, Shares Video For New Single 'Behemoth'

AUGUST BURNS RED — Jake Luhrs (vocals),JB Brubaker (guitar),Brent Rambler (guitar),Dustin Davidson (bass) and Matt Grenier (drums) — need no introduction. For over two decades, the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based act has been crafting its own unique brand of metalcore that has established AUGUST BURNS RED as one of the foremost acts in the genre. Their career milestones speak for themselves: multiple placements in the top 10 on the Billboard 200; tours with everyone from BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE to A DAY TO REMEMBER; an accumulation of 600 million streams. However, the band — nominated for "Best Metal Performance" Grammy in 2016 for the song "Identity" and again for "Invisible Enemy" in 2018 — have never stopped pushing the limits of their sound. Which brings us to today — the release of the new single "Behemoth", along with their triumphant return to Fearless Records.

"Behemoth" is, well, exactly what its title suggests. It's massive in every way — from the Herculean breakdowns to the battering ram percussion to the battle cry choruses that demand singing along! But ABR also prove that being heavy AF doesn't always mean fast and loud. They drop a quiet moment amidst the maelstrom and as they close out the song, and it's those moments that illustrate just how ferocious they are.

There's a reason ABR are one of the most enduring and beloved bands in the metalcore scene. They're as consistent as ever, yet always evolving.

"'Behemoth' is a song that probably went through more revisions and changes than any song we've ever written," says Brubaker. "While frustrating at times, the conversations and re-writes were worth the effort as we collectively feel very proud of how this song turned out. I believe it's one of the heaviest and most raw songs we've ever delivered."

"Lyrically, 'Behemoth' speaks about the realization of past pains living through present actions in life," states Luhrs. "With the determination to face this reality, a process of healing and breaking old ways leads to a rebirth. It's about cutting the ties to your past, giving it no space to live in the present, and inevitably, changing the course of your life."

ABR will hit the road on a co-headline run with THE AMITY AFFLICTION this spring.

Photo credit: Paxton Powell