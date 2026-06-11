Australian Vegan Deathcore Band TO THE GRAVE Signs With BLKIIBLK, Shares New Single 'Eyestalk Ablations'

TO THE GRAVE, the world's preeminent vegan deathcore band, has signed with BLKIIBLK, the heavy metal imprint of Frontiers Label Group. To mark the new chapter, the group has unleashed "Eyestalk Ablations", TO THE GRAVE's first new music since mid-2025, alongside a shocking music video, available below. The track marks their first release for BLKIIBLK, while their recently announced North American tour sees the band return to the continent for the first time since 2024, when they toured with OCEANO.

On the signing, Mike Gitter, global head of A&R for Frontiers Label Group and BLKIIBLK label head, shares: "BLKIIBLK is proud to be working with Australia's TO THE GRAVE. From ethic to execution, they are hard-working and completely uncompromising. TO THE GRAVE musically assaults, but they also inform with a message that fights for pro-human and pro-animal rights in a desensitized world. A call for direct action, brutal sounds, and a key addition to the BLKIIBLK roster."

TO THE GRAVE vocalist Dane Evans comments on the signing: "Being signed to BLKIIBLK is another clean, exciting gear in the meatgrinder and we couldn't be more stoked to be working with the team there. Can't overstate how cool it is to be locked in with the legends there, alongside some bands and names we've looked up to most of our lives. Lots of big bullets loaded into this thing, very excited to see the damage they're capable of."

About "Eyestalk Ablations" and its accompanying video, Dane chimes: "'Eyestalk Ablations' is a shotgun blast to the face: claustrophobic, heavy from front to back and not a second wasted on room to breathe. This track feels like the old version of TTG got dragged out the back and shot, then someone bagged up the bits and made a monster out of it with some parts of LAMB OF GOD and CEREBRAL BORE to make up what's missing."

He continues: "The video might be the most fun we've ever had filming and it's the first one I wasn't the one covered in fake blood, for once everyone else got to be that guy. It was a blast. Massive thank you to Colin Jeffs for pulling no punches on a really cool concept and QLD police for not being able to find the place."

Like with the new music, the tour lineup ramps up the intensity; CROWN MAGNETAR will co-headline the run, supported on the whole thing by FACE YOURSELF and on select dates by the likes of I DECLARE WAR, TRACHEOTOMY, BACKBITER, SQUELCHING and AMEONNA (the new band featuring former CHELSEA GRIN members Alex Koehler, Jake Harmond and Pablo Viveros, making their live debut).

On TO THE GRAVE's upcoming tours, bassist Matt Clarke exclaims: "These are the heaviest lineups we've ever put together, and we can't wait for these shows across North America and at home in Australia. For North America, all these bands have a different approach but the one thing that brings it all together is intensity! We're stoked to be teaming up with CROWN MAGNETAR for this run, and having FACE YOURSELF on the package just makes it more crushing. We're very excited that we get to play with OG CHELSEA GRIN members back onstage for the first time in AMEONNA, and I DECLARE WAR hopping on for some shows is awesome! BACKBITER, TRACHEOTOMY and SQUELCHING will all be bring their own brands of brutality to the tour. No matter what show you're hitting, you're in for a treat."

TO THE GRAVE's North American tour dates with CROWN MAGNETAR, FACE YOURSELF:

Sept. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *

Sept. 18 - Detroit, MI @ Catacombs at The Sanctuary *

Sept. 19 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall's *

Sept. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground *

Sept. 22 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace *

Sept. 23 - Montreal, QC @ Foufounes Électriques *

Sept. 24 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Underground *

Sept. 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows *

Sept. 26 - Harrisburg, PA @ Capital City Music Hall *

Sept. 27 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

Sept. 28 - Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery ^

Sept. 30 - Asheville, NC @ Revival ^

Oct. 1 - Nashville, TN @ The End ^

Oct. 2 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) ^

Oct. 3 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Albatross ^

Oct. 4 - West Palm Beach, FL @ The Banyan Live ^

Oct. 6 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada $

Oct. 7 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live $

Oct. 9 - Mesa, AZ @ Rosetta Room

Oct. 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex +

Oct. 11 - Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post +

Oct. 13 - Portland, OR @ The Hawthorne Theatre +

Oct. 14 - Seattle, WA @ El Corazon +

Oct. 16 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell ~

Oct. 17 - Denver, CO @ HQ ~

* with BACKBITER

^ with TRACHEOTOMY

$ with SQUELCHING

+ with I DECLARE WAR

~ with AMEONNA

Militant vegan deathcore crew TO THE GRAVE are one of Australia's most uncompromising bands, going so far in their convictions to declare "Everyone's a Murderer" with their 2024 album of the same name. It's a proclamation they've been making since 2010, albeit less directly, with anti-human slabs like 2023's "Director's Cuts" (and the companion EP "Offcuts") and 2021's "Epilogue", itself an expansion of 2019's "Global Warning" with now-classic ragers added.

And rage they do, with Revolver declaring them "one of the country's heaviest exports." They make good on that both back home and the world over, via relentless tours with the likes of LORNA SHORE, THY ART IS MURDER, SHADOW OF INTENT, SIGNS OF THE SWARM, CARNIFEX, I KILLED THE PROM QUEEN and OCEANO.

Through all that globe trotting, the band have earned positive media attention, described in the press as "one of the most intense, enthralling bands the genre can offer" by Distorted Sound.

Aussie tastemakers Wall Of Sound take it one step further with a declaration that TO THE GRAVE "are destined for greatness. The future of Australian deathcore is here."