AVANTASIA Announces 'Here Be Dragons' Album, Spring 2025 European Tour

EDGUY frontman Tobias Sammet's long-running AVANTASIA project will embark on a European tour in the spring of 2025.

AVANTASIA has come to be known as the trailblazing genre flagship around the globe for its one-of-a-kind symphonic rock and metal extravaganza.

Looking back on nine albums, No. 1 chart positions, gold awards and sold-out concerts all over the world — from Europe to Asia, from Australia to North and Latin America — Sammet is probably Germany's most successful rock export of his generation, and with his band AVANTASIA he has been so for 25 years now.

In March 2025 Sammet and his cohorts will ring in a new age in the spooky and enchanting lands of AVANTASIA, embarking on an arena world tour in support of their tenth studio album, "Here Be Dragons", which is currently in the works and will be released early next year.

Sammet states: "This year's summer festival season has been only the beginning of a new era of AVANTASIA, an appetizer, so to speak. The shows of our own 'Here Be Dragons' tour are going to be the real deal, a trip to a world of wonder where people can forget about everything else in their real lives and join me on the other side. It's an immersive experience with special effects and a huge production, bigger and better than anything we've ever done. And there is amazing new music in the works; anthemic and epic songs that will fit in seamlessly with our classics and some almost forgotten songs that may make it into the live setlist as well.

"I can't wait to finish and unleash our brand new album 'Here Be Dragons' to the world and take this new stage spectacle to the road. Yes indeed, AVANTASIA is back!"

2025 tour dates:

Mar. 14 - Hamburg - Germany, Sporthalle

Mar. 15 - Brussels - Belgium, AB Box

Mar. 16 - Paris - France, Olympia

Mar. 18 - Esch-sur-Alzette - Luxembourg, Rockhal

Mar. 20 - Berlin - Germany, Columbiahalle

Mar. 21 - Bamberg - Germany, Brose Arena

Mar. 22 - Bochum - Germany, RuhrCongress

Mar. 24 - London - England, The Roundhouse

Mar. 26 - Tilburg - Netherlands, O13

Mar. 28 - Stuttgart - Germany, Schleyerhalle

Mar. 29 - Prague - Czech Republic, Forum Karlin

Apr. 01 - Budapest - Hungary, Barba Negra

Apr. 02 - Vienna - Austria, Gasometer

Apr. 04 - Munich - Germany, Zenith

Apr. 05 - Frankfurt am Main - Germany, Jahrhunderthalle

Apr. 06 - Cologne - Germany, Palladium

Apr. 08 - Milan - Italy, Alcatraz

Apr. 09 - Zurich - Switzerland, The Hall

Apr. 11 - Barcelona - Spain, Razzmatazz

Apr. 12 - Madrid - Spain, Vistalegre

AVANTASIA's ninth album, "A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society", was released in October 2022 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was the follow-up to "Moonglow", which came out in 2019.

"A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society" was produced by Sammet with AVANTASIA guitar player Sascha Paeth. The cover artwork was created by Swedish illustrator Alexander Jansson.

Since its beginnings in 1999, AVANTASIA's past releases have featured international stars such as Alice Cooper, Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker (SCORPIONS), Sharon Den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION), Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer (KISS), Eric Martin (MR. BIG), SAXON's Biff Byford, TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider and many more.

Photo credit: Kevin Nixon (courtesy of Nuclear Blast)