AVANTASIA Releases New Single 'Misplaced Among The Angels' Featuring NIGHTWISH's FLOOR JANSEN

EDGUY frontman Tobias Sammet's AVANTASIA project will release its ninth album, "A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society", on October 21 via Nuclear Blast. The disc will be the follow-up to "Moonglow", which came out in 2019.

The official lyric video for the LP's third single, "Misplaced Among The Angels", can be seen below. The song features a guest appearance by NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen.

Sammet comments on "Misplaced Among The Angels": "There are still some special voices and artists left that I wanted to work with, one of them being NIGHTWISH singer and frontwoman Floor Jansen.

"'Misplaced Among The Angels' was already finished when I asked Floor to contribute to the song. She said she could imagine singing it, although she wasn't 100% sure in the beginning if the lower range passages would suit her rather higher range singing style. But without further ado, she gave it a shot and she delivered unbelievably.

"I personally think that 'Misplaced Among The Angels', complete with Floor's strong voice, is one of the best ballads of my entire career."

"A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society" was produced by Sammet with AVANTASIA guitar player Sascha Paeth. The cover artwork was created by Swedish illustrator Alexander Jansson.

Sammet previously stated about the new album: "From the first song ideas back in 2018 / 2019 to the production, orchestration, keyboards, arrangements, details, I have been personally involved so deeply in every little aspect and detail of this album that you can't get an album any more personal or closer to my vision than this one. I had the time. Nothing else to do in the past two and a half years. It was a slow movement life with music and my Mysteryhausen studio serving as a portal to another world, full of music and quirky encounters with my muses keeping me sane and hopeful.

"I am super proud of the album — some of my best songs, some of my most emotional and extreme vocal performances, some of the strongest guest performances ever. I couldn't be happier with the outcome and when you'll hear it, you will know why."

"A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society" track listing:

01. Welcome To The Shadows

02. The Wicked Rule The Night

03. Kill The Pain Away

04. The Inmost Light

05. Misplaced Among The Angels

06. I Tame The Storm

07. Paper Plane

08. The Moonflower Society

09. Rhyme And Reason

10. Scars

11. Arabesque

Regarding the "A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society" title, Tobias said: "At first our label was wondering if we couldn't come up with a longer album title maybe. [Laughs] Given the attention span of the brave new world, it's not very memorable perhaps, but it's the concept and the title was on my mind for quite a while. Most fans know that I have never taken the easy way just to deliver things bite-sized for what the market can handle. Our fans are smart enough to memorize the title. As an artist you need to follow your vision, otherwise you get an ulcer and ulcers kill creativity."

As for the other guest musicians who appear on "A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society", Tobias said: "There are many; some you would expect, some you would not expect. We'll announce them in due time. But they all delivered. When I listen to the final master, I am astounded myself how we could have come up with something as energetic and uplifting as this album in these two years of isolation."

"Moonglow" hit number one on the album charts in Germany and charted in 17 countries in Europe, Asia and the Americas before AVANTASIA embarked on a ten-month tour of Europe, Asia, Australia, North and South America.

Since its beginnings in 1999, AVANTASIA's past releases have featured international stars such as Alice Cooper, Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker (SCORPIONS), Sharon Den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION), Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer (KISS), Eric Martin (MR. BIG), SAXON's Biff Byford, TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider and many more.