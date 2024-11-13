AVANTASIA Signs With NAPALM RECORDS

Rock and metal flagship AVANTASIA has inked a record deal with Napalm Records. Led by vocalist Tobias Sammet, AVANTASIA's celebrated sound has been perfected throughout more than 25 years of existence, and the band's success story has so far featured No. 1 chart entries, gold awards, hundreds of millions of streams, worldwide sold-out arena tours as well as headline shows at all major metal festivals.

Having cemented the band's standing as a leading force in the metal scene over the years, AVANTASIA is not showing any signs of slowing down. The band has an extensive European arena tour scheduled for spring 2025, promising to deliver fans an immersive experience through their biggest and most epic production ever. Stay tuned for information about AVANTASIA's Napalm Records debut coming soon and get your tickets for the "Here Be Dragons" tour now.

Sammet comments: "AVANTASIA is back, and with the biggest show we've ever put on during this year's festival season, we've already given you a taste of what's to come. Fueled by the incredible spirit and energy of our tour, we headed back to the studio to channel that momentum into creating our most powerful album yet: 'Here Be Dragons'.

"We're also thrilled to announce our new partnership with Napalm Records. Their passion, commitment, and deep love for the world of AVANTASIA have been truly inspiring and they're just as enthusiastic as we are to bring this new chapter to life. I couldn't be more excited about the future. AVANTASIA is back, bigger and stronger than ever!"

Thomas Caser, Napalm Records managing director, adds: "Tobias Sammet is one of the most influential and prolific artists this genre has ever produced. With his boundless creativity and unwavering dedication, he has created one of the most spectacular bands in the world with AVANTASIA. We are thrilled to set another milestone in the band's history together and are ready to push the upcoming AVANTASIA album worldwide at full throttle! Welcome, Tobi!"

Catch AVANTASIA live on tour:

March 14 - DE - Hamburg / Sporthalle

March 15 - BE - Brussels / AB Box

March 16 - FR - Paris / Olympia

March 18 - LU - Esch-sur-Alzette / Rockhal

March 20 - DE - Berlin / Columbiahalle

March 21 - DE - Bamberg / Brose Arena

March 22 - DE - Bochum / RuhrCongress

March 24 - UK - London / The Roundhouse

March 26 - NL - Tilburg / O13

March 28 - DE - Stuttgart / Schleyerhalle

March 29 - CZ - Prague / Forum Karlin

April 01 - HU - Budapest / Barba Negra

April 02 - AT - Vienna / Gasometer

April 04 - DE - Munich / Zenith

April 05 - DE - Frankfurt am Main / Jahrhunderthalle

April 06 - DE - Cologne / Palladium

April 08 - IT - Milan / Alcatraz

April 09 - CH - Zurich / The Hall

April 11 - ES - Barcelona / Razzmatazz

April 12 - ES - Madrid / Vistalegre

AVANTASIA's ninth album, "A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society", was released in October 2022 via Nuclear Blast. The disc was the follow-up to "Moonglow", which came out in 2019.

"A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society" was produced by Sammet with AVANTASIA guitar player Sascha Paeth. The cover artwork was created by Swedish illustrator Alexander Jansson.

Since its beginnings in 1999, AVANTASIA's past releases have featured international stars such as Alice Cooper, Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker (SCORPIONS), Sharon Den Adel (WITHIN TEMPTATION), Bruce Kulick and Eric Singer (KISS), Eric Martin (MR. BIG), SAXON's Biff Byford, TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider and many more.

Photo credit: Kevin Nixon