AVANTASIA's TOBIAS SAMMET: Performing Onstage Can Be As Dangerous As Playing Football

Appearing on Side Jams With Bryan Reesman, AVANTASIA/EDGUY frontman Tobias Sammet recalled how the first headlining show for EDGUY nearly turned into a disaster. He had wanted to play soccer when he was younger, but music became his career. But music still had its dangerous side.

"When you're doing a sport and you're a touring musician, you have to be careful if you're out on the road and do anything, even if it's recreational, because if you injure yourself then it's going to affect what happens on stage," Sammet told Side Jams. He then recalled an accident that happened when EDGUY headlined the Bang Your Head!!! festival in 2012. "I fell off stage, and I broke my nose and a rib," he said. "Unfortunately, it happened during song number three, and we were booked as a headlining act. As a matter of fact, it was the first time we headlined a show. In advance, of course, there were all the naysayers and haters who said, 'EDGUY's not a proper headliner. They don't have the hits, they don't have the legacy, they don't have a pedigree. Why would you put a young band like that up on that stage to be the headliner?'

"I was on stage and fell off," he continued. "So it can be quite rough and dangerous on a stage, and then you fall off stage and you feel there's blood everywhere. You even hear the sound when your nose cracks, the bone in your nose cracks, and I still remember that sound. I was stopped from hitting the ground by a steel barrier that was just in front there to keep the people back. There was blood everywhere... We finished the show, and I was taken to the hospital. That's when I realized that being in a touring band, and being on stage and running around and doing all these weird moves, it's probably as dangerous as football."

AVANTASIA released its tenth studio album, "Here Be Dragons", on February 28 via Napalm Records.

AVANTASIA's impressive success story has seen nine previous studio albums (including the 2019 offering "Moonglow" that charted at No. 1 in Germany),gold awards, hundreds of millions of streams as well as headline shows at all important metal festivals and worldwide sold-out arena tours with tens of thousands of devoted fans.

In grand AVANTASIA tradition, the new full-length is rich in vivid storytelling and cinematic atmospheres, not to mention the highest level of musicianship.

The 10-track offering was written and composed in its entirety by Sammet himself, produced and recorded by Sammet together with Sascha Paeth, mixed by Sascha Paeth and mastered by Michael Rodenberg. The cover art was once again created by acclaimed British fantasy artist Rodney Matthews.