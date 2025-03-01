SILVERSTEIN Shares 'I Will Destroy This' Music Video

Fresh off the release of their new album "Antibloom", acclaimed Canadian rock band SILVERSTEIN has shared a brand new music video for the song "I Will Destroy This". The video features live footage from recent shows of SILVERSTEIN's "25 Years Of Noise" tour, putting the band's explosive performance style on full display.

"Antibloom", out now via UNFD, is the first part of SILVERSTEIN's double album "Antibloom" / "Pink Moon". Written in the deserts of Joshua Tree, these records represent the band’s most eclectic and creative body of work to date — drawing upon influences from across the band’s profound discography.

This year, fans around the world are invited to join the band in celebrating their "silver" anniversary with the "25 Years Of Noise" tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and fans are able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist. The band recently wrapped up the first leg of North American dates and has just kicked off a European tour alongside THURSDAY and THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS. Upon their return, SILVERSTEIN will continue their trek across North America, reaching new markets alongside REAL FRIENDS, BROADSIDE and GREYHAVEN.

SILVERSTEIN enters its 25th year with two full-length albums set for 2025. The band that NME calls "legendary" and Loudwire placed among the most prolific rock and metal artists of the 21st Century continues to innovate and inspire on forward-thinking records and at crowd-embracing live shows.

"Discovering The Waterfront" (2005) remains a touchstone classic. "A Beautiful Place To Drown" (2020) earned a "Rock Album Of The Year" nomination at the Juno Awards. "Antibloom" (arriving on February 21) and "Pink Moon" (arriving later in 2025) are stunning reminders of why the group is a vital subcultural force and why Alternative Press readers voted frontman Shane Told among the five best post-hardcore vocalists.

SILVERSTEIN songs like "My Heroine", "Smile in Your Sleep", "The Afterglow" and "Infinite" are postmodern anthems for a devoted following earned with passionate performances and authentic artistry. As recently as 2024, The Needle Drop called them "emo hardcore legends." While their 500-million-plus streams reflect that, SILVERSTEIN grew up in a scene where the music and message come first.

Audiences sing and scream along in packed theaters, at festivals, and on tours around the world with groups like SIMPLE PLAN, RISE AGAINST, GOOD CHARLOTTE, PIERCE THE VEIL, BEARTOOTH and UNDEROATH.

Sam Guaiana (NECK DEEP, HOLDING ABSENCE, BAYSIDE) produced and mixed "Antibloom" and "Pink Moon" at Fireside Sound in Joshua Tree, California. The band arrived with 25 demos and chose their 16 favorites. Drummer Paul Koehler suggested splitting the music into two albums and turning 2025 into a year-long celebration. This will allow listeners the space to absorb and connect with the songs, which embrace the band's storied past and postmodern leanings in equal measure, making for diverse experiences.

"We put everything we've learned/felt/experienced into this double album," the band said in a shared statement, declaring "Antibloom" and "Pink Moon" "the absolute collection of our musical style."

SILVERSTEIN is:

Shane Told - Vocals

Paul Koehler - Drums

Josh Bradford - Guitar

Billy Hamilton - Bass

Paul Marc Rousseau - Guitar