AVENGED SEVENFOLD And GOOD CHARLOTTE Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour

AVENGED SEVENFOLD and GOOD CHARLOTTE will join together next summer for a North American tour, marking a rare moment that unites two massively influential bands with deep roots and friendship spanning decades. While both acts have helped define their respective corners of rock music, this upcoming run celebrates the shared history, mutual respect, and musical connection that has woven the two together since their earliest days.

Promoted by Live Nation, the 16-city tour kicks off July 25 in Ridgedale, Missouri, with additional stops in Shakopee, Chicago, St. Louis, Detroit, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, and more before wrapping August 27 at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix, Arizona.

For AVENGED SEVENFOLD, this run follows the release of their new song, "Magic", streaming everywhere as of December 6, 2025. AVENGED SEVENFOLD debuted the song in the recent season of "Call Of Duty" Black Ops 7 last week, and released the track fully independently, continuing the ambition of the band's current work. The band once again partnered with the incredible world renowned fine artist Wes Lang for the single artwork. "Magic" is the first new release since the critically acclaimed 2023 album, "Life Is But A Dream…" — a boundary-pushing project that further cemented the band's reputation for reinvention, ambition, and incredible live performances. Known for their visionary integration of technology, fan-forward ticketing models, and large-scale creative production, the band continues to evolve how they engage fans both on and off the stage.

Multi-platinum rock superstars GOOD CHARLOTTE made a triumphant return in August with the release of "Motel Du Cap", their first new album in seven years. Met with widespread acclaim, Rolling Stone marveled at "the unrelenting energy" of the record, while Paper raved, "GOOD CHARLOTTE has established that they're here to stay as one of the most influential career acts of the 21st century." The band brought songs from the album to life with a full slate of national television performances on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "Good Morning America". Next year's much anticipated trek marks the band's first North American tour since 2018.

Priority tickets will be available first for AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Deathbats Club as well as AVENGED SEVENFOLD and GOOD CHARLOTTE's Early Access Ticketpass holders with their request window opening Monday, December 8 at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET at https://a7xgc.request.ticketmaster.com/ for U.S. shows and https://cada7xgc.request.ticketmaster.ca for Canadian shows. The reservation window will close Tuesday, December 9 at 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and requests will be processed and confirmed Wednesday, December 10.

TicketPass is a reward claimed on both band's new verification-based rewards system, created by AVENGED SEVENFOLD and Bitflips. Deathbat Rewards and Good Charlotte Rewards is a free loyalty program for fans to sign up to by using either an email address or a digital wallet. Rewards members earn points by streaming music, buying merchandise, and attending shows in order to claim various perks once they achieve levels throughout the season.

During the presale window, fans will use their Dapp wallet (MetaMask, Coinbase, Etc.) or email account to authenticate their access and then submit their request for tickets. After the request period closes, they will receive a confirmation from Ticketmaster if tickets matching their preferences have been secured. This process will give exclusive access to token-holding fans. By using this platform, the band is protecting proven fans from bots, scalpers, and early dynamic pricing.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, December 12 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD VIP packages: AVENGED SEVENFOLD will offer two VIP experiences: a behind-the-scenes backstage tour that gives fans an inside look at the production of the show guided by a member of the crew, and an early-entry merchandise package featuring an exclusive collectible item and other venue perks.

GOOD CHARLOTTE VIP packages: Special VIP packages will also be available for superfans who are looking to get as close to the action as possible. Exclusive benefits include early entry to the floor for prime views of the show, a VIP-only GOOD CHARLOTTE merchandise item, a VIP laminate featuring special "Motel Du Cap" artwork created by Benji Madden, and other onsite benefits. Plus, VIPs will be able to vote to choose where to donate a portion of the VIP sales proceeds.

Tour dates:

Jul. 25 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Jul. 27 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater

Jul. 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 01 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 04 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Aug. 06 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Aug. 08 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug. 10 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Aug. 12 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug. 14 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 16 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 23 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Aug. 25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre