AVENGED SEVENFOLD Shares Video Recap Of First Leg Of 'Life Is But A Dream…' North American Tour

November 17, 2023

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has released a video recap of the first leg of the "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour featuring support from ALEXISONFIRE. The eight-minute clip, which was filmed and edited by Rafa Alcantara, can be seen below.

Produced by Live Nation, the trek included thirteen cities across the U.S. and Canada, such as Mansfield, Québec City, Tinley Park, Calgary, and more. The run kicked off with two U.S. shows in Camden, New Jersey on July 18 and Mansfield, Massachusetts on July 18. They then played Quebec City's Videotron Centre on July 21, Montreal's Bell Centre on July 22 and Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on July 24 before returning stateside for another couple dates. Then AVENGED SEVENFOLD and ALEXISONFIRE finished the trek back in Canada, playing Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Edmonton and Calgary ahead of wrapping things up at Vancouver's Rogers Arena on August 7.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD has been touring in support of its latest album, "Life Is But A Dream…", which sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD made its first festival appearance in five years on May 19 at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first concert since June 2018 took place on May 12 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The second leg of AVENGED SEVENFOLD's extensive "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour included stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 15. Produced by Live Nation, the trek featured support from FALLING IN REVERSE.

To date, AVENGED SEVENFOLD has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and earned two consecutive No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top 200 Albums chart (2010's "Nightmare" and 2013's "Hail To The King") to go along with over a billion video views and a billion-plus Spotify streams, as well as multiple No. 1 singles on rock radio.

