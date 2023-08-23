AVENGED SEVENFOLD's 'Hail To The King' Single Certified Triple Platinum In U.S.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's "Hail To The King" single was certified triple platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association Of America) on August 23 for accumulating three million certified units. According to the RIAA, one equivalent song unit is equal to a single digital song sale, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

"Hail To The King" was previously certified double platinum in May 2021.

Elsewhere, AVENGED SEVENFOLD's "This Means War" track, which is also taken from 2013's "Hail To The King" album, was certified gold on August 23 for accumulating half a million certified units.

When it first came out in August 2013, the "Hail To The King" album sold 159,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 1 on The Billboard 200 chart. The band's fifth album, "Nightmare", also landed at the top of the chart after selling 162,500 units back in August 2010.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's self-titled fourth album registered a first-week tally of 94,000 copies in November 2007, nearly three times what its 2005 effort, "City Of Evil", sold in its biggest week on the chart.

"Hail To The King" was AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first full album written and recorded without drummer and charter member James "The Rev" Sullivan, who died in December 2009 during the early stages of writing for "Nightmare".

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's latest album, "Life Is But A Dream…", reportedly sold 36,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in its first week of release to land at position No. 13 on the Billboard 200 chart. AVENGED SEVENFOLD's previous LP, "The Stage", debuted at No. 4 on The Billboard 200 album chart in November 2016. The surprise release of "The Stage" earned the lowest sales of an AVENGED SEVENFOLD album in eleven years. It sold 76,000 copies in its first week, less than half the tally of its previous two efforts.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD recently completed the first part of its "Life Is But A Dream…" North American tour. As was the case with AVENGED SEVENFOLD's concerts in Los Angeles and New York in June, the group's 16-song set included five songs from AVENGED SEVENFOLD's latest album, "Life Is But A Dream…": "Game Over", "Mattel", "We Love You", "Nobody" and the three-track run of "G", "(O)rdinary" and "(D)eath". The latter has been described in one review as by far the most left-field sounding part of the LP, ranging in style from metal/country ["G"], to full-blown DAFT PUNK impersonation ["(O)rdinary"] to lounge jazz ["(D)eath"].

Written and recorded over the span of four years, "Life Is But A Dream…" was produced by Joe Barresi and AVENGED SEVENFOLD in Los Angeles and mixed by Andy Wallace in the Poconos, Pennsylvania.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD made its first festival appearance in five years on May 19 at Welcome To Rockville at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's first concert since June 2018 took place on May 12 at AREA15 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In April, AVENGED SEVENFOLD announced the second leg of its extensive "Life is But A Dream…" North American tour featuring support from FALLING IN REVERSE. Produced by Live Nation, leg two includes stops in Nashville, Denver, Austin, and more before concluding at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena on October 15.