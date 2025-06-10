AVERSIONS CROWN Announces New EP 'A Voice From The Outer Dark'

Emerging from Brisbane, Australia's seething metal underground, AVERSIONS CROWN returns from the void with "A Voice From The Outer Dark". The EP, which will be released on August 5 via Nuclear Blast Records, is a three-track statement of renewed intent, brutal evolution, and total annihilation. Marking the band's first new material in several years, the EP represents a bold new chapter in both sound and vision.

Today, AVERSIONS CROWN has released a music video for the thunderous first track and EP title track, "A Voice From The Outer Dark". Watch the "Matrix"-esque music video directed by Colin Jeffs below.

AVERSIONS CROWN comments: "This song marks the beginning of a new chapter for us. We've been quiet for a few years now, but that silence was the calm before something much heavier. 'A Voice From The Outer Dark' is the first signal that we're back, and this time we're not coming in peace.".

"A Voice from the Outer Dark" EP track listing:

01. A Voice from the Outer Dark

02. Deathbed Lamentations

03. Castigation Choir

"A Voice From The Outer Dark" captures AVERSIONS CROWN in a new phase of creative intensity. The EP distills everything the band is — and everything it's becoming — into three tracks of sheer ferocity. Conceptually, the band continues to explore existential and cosmic horror themes, blurring the lines between science fiction and spiritual annihilation, channeling the sound of a world tearing itself apart from the inside out. The arrival of new vocalist Alex Teyen (formerly of BLACK TONGUE) signals a seismic shift.

"A Voice From The Outer Dark" was recorded in October 2024. It was produced by Lance Prenc and Edward Sklavos. Prenc was also responsible for the mixing and mastering while Sklavos handled the engineering. The cover artwork for the EP was created by Róbert A Borbás (a.k.a. Grindesign).

"A Voice From The Outer Dark" is the sound of a band reborn through fire, silence, and darkness — ready to re-establish their legacy and redefine deathcore in the process.

AVERSIONS CROWN is:

Alex Teyen - Vocals

Chris Cougan - Guitar

Mick Jeffery - Guitar

Jayden Mason - Drums