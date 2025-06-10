ORBIT CULTURE Announces New Album 'Death Above Life', Shares Video For Title Track

Swedish metallers ORBIT CULTURE will release a new album, "Death Above Life", on October 3 via Century Media Records.

"The album represents change, a new beginning," says ORBIT CULTURE guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Niklas Karlsson. "It brings up a lot of good and bad emotions but it's a big change for the better. It feels like a rebirth."

After braving a storm with the first single "The Tales Of War", ORBIT CULTURE is taking a bold step out of debilitating twilight with the next single "Death Above Life". Yet again the video was produced by Riivata Visuals and can be viewed below.

ORBIT CULTURE comments: "Our next song is the title track of the album — 'Death Above Life'. While the first single, 'The Tales Of War', acted as a bridge to the next chapter, this one kicks the doors wide open. It's darker, heavier, and leans into a more horror-driven side of ORBIT CULTURE."

The band continues: "Lyrically, it reflects a choice: When faced with the idea of continuing down a path surrounded by the wrong people, we sometimes know that we have to cut ties. It is not literally about choosing death but walking away from what is holding us back. 'Death Above Life' is about letting go of what no longer fits to make space for something real. It will see the light of day for the very first time at [U.K.'s] Download festival."

"Death Above Life" track listing:

01. Inferna

02. Bloodhound

03. Inside The Waves

04. The Tales Of War

05. Hydra

06. Nerve

07. Death Above Life

08. The Storm

09. Neural Collapse

10. The Path I Walk

ORBIT CULTURE, just coming off the "Poisoned Ascendancy" European tour supporting TRIVIUM and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, show no signs of slowing down as they just embarked on a number of summer dates including festivals and supporting IN FLAMES on select shows.

Hailing from the small town of Eksjö, Sweden (located between the revered metal cities of Gothenburg and Stockholm),the quartet (guitarist and vocalist Niklas Karlsson, guitarist Richard Hansson, bassist Fredrik Lennartsson, and drummer Christopher Wallerstedt) has grown into a global force, melding together, riffs that are equal parts thrash, death metal, and industrial with arresting hooks and a layered atmosphere that invites comparison to GOJIRA, METALLICA and STATIC-X while carving out something that is uniquely their own.

ORBIT CULTURE's 2023 album, "Descent", and its subsequent EP release, "The Forgotten", topped many year-end lists in 2023, including Metal Hammer who described the album as "a formidable entwining of modern metal’s most effective and exciting strands into an impressive milestone."

Photo credit: Niklas Karlsson