BABYMETAL Announces Fall 2024 U.S. Tour

Japanese pop metal band BABYMETAL has announced a fall 2024 headline tour across North America, with support from SCENE QUEEN on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date trek will kick off on Tuesday, November 5 in Orlando, Florida at the Hard Rock Orlando, with additional stops in Charlotte, Madison, New York, Oklahoma City and more before wrapping up on Tuesday, December 3 in Anaheim, California at the House Of Blues.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and American Express presales in select markets beginning Tuesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

BABYMETAL fall 2024 U.S. tour dates:

Nov. 05 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Orlando^

Nov. 06 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Hollywood

Nov. 12 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore^

Nov. 13 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Nov. 15 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem

Nov. 16 - Richmond, VA - The National*

Nov. 18 - New York, NY - Terminal 5^*

Nov. 21 - Bethlehem, PA - WindStar Creek Event Center

Nov. 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J. Brady Music Center^

Nov. 24 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Nov. 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

Nov. 27 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant

Nov. 29 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion^

Nov. 30 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center

Dec. 03 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues^

^ Support to be announced

* Not a Live Nation date

BABYMETAL recently collaborated with ELECTRIC CALLBOY on a new song that will make you dance and sing: "Ratatata". This song masterfully fuses the signature styles of both bands, seamlessly blending their worlds and pushing the music to exhilarating new limits.

Always pushing boundaries and testing the limits of metal music, BABYMETAL are no strangers to collaborations, with recent partnerships including BRING ME THE HORIZON, Tom Morello and Lil Uzi Vert.

In April 2023, BABYMETAL announced the addition of a new third member, Momoko Okazaki, who goes by the name of Momometal.

Okazaki had been a member of BABYMETAL's trio of backup dancers (along with Kano Fujihira and Riho Sayashi),known as "Avengers", since 2019, following the departure of one of BABYMETAL's original members, Yuimetal, in October 2018.

Momoko's addition to BABYMETAL was announced during the band's show at the Pia Arena MM in Okazaki, Japan.

Momoko was once a member of SAKURA GAKUIN and participated in South Korean reality TV show "Girls Planet 999" as a contestant. However, the singer left the series after the show's first elimination round.

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.

BABYMETAL's latest concept album "The Other One", was released in March 2023.

Last summer/fall, BABYMETAL embarked on a co-headline tour with DETHKLOK, the on-screen heavy metal band and stars of Adult Swim's "Metalocalypse".