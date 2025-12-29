SHINEDOWN's BARRY KERCH Says Band's Upcoming Eighth Album Will Be 'As Eclectic As Always': 'Get Ready For A Ride'

Earlier this year, SHINEDOWN drummer Barry Kerch was asked by My Weekly Mixtape if he was disappointed or relieved to know that the band's upcoming follow-up to 2022's "Planet Zero" album won't be another concept LP. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Thank God it's not a concept record. [Laughs] I had a great time with [2018's] 'Attention [Attention]' and 'Planet Zero'. 'Attention' was purposely a concept record. 'Planet Zero' just happened to become one because of the time period, recording it during COVID. We were talking about what's going on in the world, and, 'Oh, shit. We wrote another concept record.' We purposely said, 'Can we just get a collection of songs together that are fun and put out a record, like old-school rock and roll record?' And that's what this one will be."

Asked if SHINEDOWN's recently released singles "Three Six Five", "Dance, Kid, Dance", , "Killing Fields" and "Searchlight" are "a strong representation of the sound and style that fans can expect" from SHINEDOWN's upcoming eighth album, Barry said: "No, not at all. It's as eclectic as we always do. There's gonna be things that you're gonna be, like, 'Oh, I didn't expect that.' And there's gonna be some that are, like, 'Oh, that took my head off.' Is it a reflection of where we're at right now? Sure. But every song is its own little animal, and I think that's kind of the excitement of it. I think there's gonna be some fun stuff that comes out that fans are gonna really glom on to. And there's certain ones I'm thinking of in the back of my head that are, like, it's different, that one's different, but I love it. And then there's some that, oh, yeah, that's just a straight-ahead, hit-you-over-the-face SHINEDOWN rock song, which I think 'Dance, Kid' is, in a lot of ways. Get ready for a ride, just like we always do."

Asked if "Eight" is the working title for the new SHINEDOWN album or if he and his bandmates have an actual title in mind for the upcoming LP, Barry said: "That's literally the working title, is 'Eight'. [Laughs] We have no idea what we're gonna name it yet. Initially there was talks of 'Dance, Kid, Dance' being the title of it, 'cause it kind of had that vibe in some respects. With 'Planet Zero' and even with 'Attention Attention', they just quickly raised their hands. It was, like, 'Oh, yep, that's gotta be the album title. That just fits.' This one also not being a concept and just being a collection of songs, that one thing hasn't raised its hand yet. And each one of us, 'cause SHINEDOWN is a democracy — we're all 25-percenters, but we're all very opinionated 25-percenters — we'll see what happens. I'll give Brent [Smith, SHINEDOWN singer] the 26 [percent], 'cause you have to have a leader, and he is the leader of SHINEDOWN proudly, and should be. He's got the vision more so than anybody."

Last month, SHINEDOWN released a new single, "Searchlight", via Atlantic Records. The song was first performed live during the band's Opry debut in October where SHINEDOWN's fans packed the infamous venue and the song became the most talked-about moment of the night.

Written by Smith, SHINEDOWN bassist/producer Eric Bass and Dave Bassett and produced by Bass at his Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina, "Searchlight" channels the emotional depth and anthemic power that have become SHINEDOWN's signature but with new sonic elements fitting of the Opry's stage. In the song's music video, shot by Andrew Donoho, you can see each member performing their own instruments including a steel pedal guitar and banjo. Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee the day after their Opry debut, the video showcases the band's live performance as well as the emotional power behind the song.

2025 was a defining year for SHINEDOWN, with "Searchlight" following their powerful global hit "Three Six Five", which topped multiple radio formats including No. 1 at Alternative, Top 10 at Hot AC and AC, and Top 20 at Top 40. The band also released "Dance, Kid, Dance" and "Killing Fields" — both of which hit No. 1 — further cementing their dominance at radio. SHINEDOWN currently holds the record for the most No. 1 songs on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart (21 No. 1s to date),making them the top artist in the chart's history, as well as the most No. 1s on the Mediabase Active Rock chart (23 No. 1s to date),along with the records for the most Top 5s and Top 10s in the chart's history.

In addition, this year SHINEDOWN sold out and performed at Madison Square Garden for the first time during the band's "Dance, Kid, Dance" arena tour — a career milestone for the band. As part of the tour, they donated $1 from every ticket sold to Musicians On Call, resulting in a $300,000 contribution that helped launch a new bedside music program in partnership with HCA Florida Healthcare. Smith and SHINEDOWN guitarist Zach Myers recently performed at the program's kickoff event. Earlier this year, the band also took home multiple iHeartRadio Awards, further solidifying their standing as one of the most impactful bands of today.

Recently the band announced their first-ever curated festival event — Shinedown's Lunatic Ball Beach Weekend, taking place October 23-25, 2026 in Miramar Beach, Florida. The three-day destination experience will feature performances from SHINEDOWN (two headlining sets),BUSH, HANSON, FLYLEAF (with Lacey Sturm),LIVING COLOUR, FROM ASHES TO NEW, GUARDIANS OF THE JUKEBOX, NEON MOONERS and more.

Not to mention, SHINEDOWN recently announced they will be headlining the unparalleled Sonic Temple festival. They'll take the main stage on Friday, May 15, 2026, marking their first time headlining the iconic Ohio event. Their momentous performance will anchor the festival's second night, with MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, BRING ME THE HORIZON and TOOL leading the other days of the lineup.

