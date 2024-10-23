BABYMETAL Announces May 2025 European Arena Tour With POPPY And BAMBIE THUG

"In 2025, BABYMETAL will enter a new era. The Metalverse will expand and we will travel to a world we have never experienced, with new songs." Following this communication from The Fox God, global metal sensation BABYMETAL announced its first-ever arena tour of Europe, set to kick off in May 2025. Having headlined arenas and stadiums in their native Japan multiple times, BABYMETAL has comfortably commanded huge shows for years. However, with the exception of a record-breaking sold-out show at London’s OVO Arena Wembley in 2016, the band has not previously had the opportunity to bring their awesome arena show to European audiences. Now, fans can look forward to a show that promises to redefine the BABYMETAL live music experience for audiences across the continent, as they take in some of Europe's most prestigious rooms, culminating in the U.K. at London's O2 Arena. Support on the trek will come from POPPY and BAMBIE THUG.

Tickets and VIP packages on-sale to the general public on Friday, October 25 at www.babymetal.com/tour.

May 2025 tour dates:

May 10 - Brussels, Forest National, Belgium

May 12 - Hamburg, Barclays Arena, Germany

May 13 - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 16 - Frankfurt, Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

May 17 - Berlin, Velodrom, Germany

May 19 - Krakow, Tauron Arena, Poland

May 20 - Nüremberg Arena, Nürenberger, Germany

May 22 - Zurich, The Hall, Switzerland

May 25 - Madrid, Vistalegre, Spain

May 26 - Barcelona, Poble Espanyol, Spain

May 28 - Paris, Zénith Paris, La Villette, France

May 30 - London, The O2 Arena, United Kingdom

After two landmark performances at the Yokohama Arena, celebrating the birth of Momometal in a spectacular fashion, in March of 2023 BABYMETAL released its highly anticipated concept album "The Other One", which garnered widespread acclaim and introduced fans to a new era of BABYMETAL's sound. This new era was the start of a journey that has seen 2024 become watershed year for BABYMETAL, underscoring their evolution as a groundbreaking force in the music world.

They successfully completed a monumental world tour that started in 2023 and spanned 25 countries across 98 performances, including a slot as special guests to SABATON all around Europe, a co-headliner with DETHKLOK across North America, as well as their own headliners in Asia, Australia and their home of Japan.

Before embarking on a festival run in the summer, BABYMETAL released their collaboration with ELECTRIC CALLBOY on the hit single "Ratatata", which soared to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart, and has garnered close to 100 million streams in the few months since its release. This collaboration not only highlighted their artistic versatility and ability to innovate, but also reinforced their position alongside other leaders in the metal genre.

Their collaboration with BRING ME THE HORIZON, "Kingslayer ft. BABYMETAL", released in October 2020, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on June 25, 2024. Making waves at major music festivals including Download in the U.K., Hellfest in France, Rock Im Park in Germany, BABYMETAL delivered electrifying performances that left music fans across Europe in awe. Audiences at Resurrection Fest (Spain) and Rock Am Ring (Germany) were treated to an extra special live collaboration with ELECTRIC CALLBOY, who performed "Ratatata" alongside BABYMETAL.

As it gears up for its European arena tour, BABYMETAL is set to present an immersive experience filled with stunning visuals, powerful performances, and new music — seemingly hinted at in the tour’s trailer — that continues to challenge genre boundaries. And with performances at SLIPKNOT's Knotfest in Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and another U.S. tour to see out the year, Su-Metal, Moametal and Momometal will be on fine form as they embark on their journey into new regions of the Metalverse in 2025.