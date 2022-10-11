BABYMETAL Announces New Album 'The Other One'

Last year BABYMETAL concluded its 10-year journey which culminated in the celebration of the revered Japanese pop-metal band with the vinyl release of its retrospective album, "10 Babymetal Years". Later they released a cryptic video that announced BABYMETAL would be "sealed" from the world until further notice.

Today, BABYMETAL breaks the seal, making its return to Earth. Their official web site has revealed a legend map depicting all of BABYMETAL's future activities, including the news that BABYMETAL's first concept album, "The Other One", will be released worldwide on Friday, March 24, 2023. The LP reveals the other side of the BABYMETAL story that, until now, remains untold. A total of 10 songs have been discovered within "The Other One" restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered.

Full-length audio of each of the 10 songs will finally be revealed when fans get their hands on the album next March. Leading up to the concept album's release, five pre-release digital singles will be available worldwide for download and streaming, each respectively scheduled to release in October, November, January, February and March.

BABYMETAL has also announced a two-day performance titled "Babymetal Returns - The Other One" on January 28 and January 29, 2023 at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall in Tokyo.

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.

BABYMETAL's third studio album, "Metal Galaxy", came out in October 2019 via earMUSIC/Edel. The follow-up to 2016's "Metal Resistance" was based on the concept of "The Odyssey Of Metal Galaxy".

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.