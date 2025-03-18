BABYMETAL Announces Spring/Summer 2025 North American Tour With BLACK VEIL BRIDES, JINJER And BLOODYWOOD

Japanese metal band BABYMETAL has announced a spring/summer 2025 headlining tour produced by Live Nation with support from BLACK VEIL BRIDES and JINJER on select dates, along with BLOODYWOOD.

Marking BABYMETAL's biggest North American tour yet, the 24-date run kicks off on June 13 in Houston and will hit major cities including Atlanta, New York, Philadelphia, Toronto, Chicago, and San Francisco before wrapping up on July 23 in Phoenix.

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, March 20 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) local time and end on Thursday, March 20 at 11:59 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code " BMM25" to access tickets before the general public. Check back here on Thursday for ticketing links for individual shows. General on-sale will be Friday, March 21 at 10 a.m. local time.

Over the past two years, BABYMETAL has released collaborations with Tom Morello, BLOODYWOOD, and, most notably, ELECTRIC CALLBOY with "Ratatata" — a track that quickly amassed hundreds of millions of streams across all platforms. The new collaborations offer a peek into BABYMETAL's upcoming album, following 2023's "The Other One", the band's first concept LP.

BABYMETAL North America 2025 tour dates:

Jun. 13 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall^=

Jun. 14 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^=

Jun. 17 - Tampa, FL - Yuengling Center^=

Jun. 18 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy^=

Jun. 20 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre^=

Jun. 21 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion^=

Jun. 24 - New York, NY - The Theater at Madison Square Garden^=

Jun. 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway^=

Jun. 27 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena^=

Jun. 28 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann Center^=

Jun. 30 - Laval, QC - Place Bell^=

Jul. 02 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum^=

Jul. 03 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^=

Jul. 05 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest*

Jul. 06 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park+=

Jul. 08 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom+=

Jul. 09 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory+=

Jul. 11 - Denver, CO - The JunkYard+=

Jul. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Center+=

Jul. 15 - Kent, WA - accesso ShoWare Center+=

Jul. 17 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic+=

Jul. 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort+=

Jul. 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+=

Jul. 23 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre+=

^ With BLACK VEIL BRIDES

+ With JINJER

= With BLOODYWOOD

After two landmark performances at the Yokohama Arena, celebrating the birth of Momometal in a spectacular fashion, in March of 2023 BABYMETAL released its highly anticipated concept album "The Other One", which garnered widespread acclaim and introduced fans to a new era of BABYMETAL's sound. This new era was the start of a journey that has seen 2024 become watershed year for BABYMETAL, underscoring their evolution as a groundbreaking force in the music world.

They successfully completed a monumental world tour that started in 2023 and spanned 25 countries across 98 performances, including a slot as special guests to SABATON all around Europe, a co-headliner with DETHKLOK across North America, as well as their own headliners in Asia, Australia and their home of Japan.

Before embarking on a festival run in the summer of 2024, BABYMETAL released their collaboration with ELECTRIC CALLBOY on the hit single "Ratatata", which soared to No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hard Rock Digital Song Sales chart. This collaboration not only highlighted their artistic versatility and ability to innovate, but also reinforced their position alongside other leaders in the metal genre.

Their collaboration with BRING ME THE HORIZON, "Kingslayer ft. BABYMETAL", released in October 2020, was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) on June 25, 2024. Making waves at major music festivals including Download in the U.K., Hellfest in France, Rock Im Park in Germany, BABYMETAL delivered electrifying performances that left music fans across Europe in awe. Audiences at Resurrection Fest (Spain) and Rock Am Ring (Germany) were treated to an extra special live collaboration with ELECTRIC CALLBOY, who performed "Ratatata" alongside BABYMETAL.

In April 2023, BABYMETAL announced the addition of a new third member, Momoko Okazaki, who goes by the name of Momometal.

Okazaki had been a member of BABYMETAL's trio of backup dancers (along with Kano Fujihira and Riho Sayashi),known as "Avengers", since 2019, following the departure of one of BABYMETAL's original members, Yuimetal, in October 2018.

Momoko's addition to BABYMETAL was announced during the band's show at the Pia Arena MM in Okazaki, Japan.

Momoko was once a member of SAKURA GAKUIN and participated in South Korean reality TV show "Girls Planet 999" as a contestant. However, the singer left the series after the show's first elimination round.

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.