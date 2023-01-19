BABYMETAL Shares New Single 'Metal Kingdom', Unveils More 'The Other One' Album Details

Japanese pop-metal band BABYMETAL has a trailer for its first concept album, "The Other One". The trailer previews snippets of all 10 songs from the release while also showing visual imagery for each track.

"The Other One" will see a simultaneous global release on March 24, with Cooking Vinyl serving as BABYMETAL's label home outside Japan.

Last year BABYMETAL was "sealed" from the world after a successful 10-year journey. In April 2022, "The Other One" restoration project began to recover the BABYMETAL we never knew existed within a virtual world called the Metalverse. A total of 10 songs have been discovered within "The Other One" restoration project, with each song representing a unique theme based on 10 separate parallel worlds that they have discovered. The upcoming concept album features these all-new tracks for us to experience the other BABYMETAL story that no one ever knew about.

Mastered again by the legendary mastering engineer Ted Jensen, "The Other One" allows listeners to continue experiencing the evolved BABYMETAL sound this concept album has to offer.

Prior to the release of "The Other One", the third pre-release single "Metal Kingdom" is available now for download and streaming. This follows previous singles "Divine Attack - Shingeki –", released last October, and the second single "Monochrome", released last November. One of the discovered 10 parallel worlds is Throne, and this third single centers around this theme. It is a powerful anthem ushering in the beginning of a new era while also representing the power and courage to step forward into uncharted territory. The track conveys imagery of one rising powerfully from the throne of silence, with a suitable fanfare announcing this new beginning.

"The Other One" track listing:

01. Metal Kingdom

02. Divine Attack - Shingeki -

03. Mirror Mirror

04. Maya

05. Time Wave

06. Believing

07. Metalizm

08. Monochrome

09. Light And Darkness

10. The Legend

BABYMETAL will make a return to the live scene alongside SABATON and LORDI on their European tour in April and May.

BABYMETAL was formed in 2010. Their mission was to unify the world through heavy metal by creating a fusion of heavy metal and the Japanese pop genre. Their music contains a stunning mix of electronic pop, a pinch of alternative and industrial rock, and is leveled up by fast-driven heavy metal. Their live shows are ground-breaking and epic visual as well as sound performances. BABYMETAL continued to travel the path of metal with the international release of their three albums, telling the story of the mighty Fox God and his brave metal warriors.

A book about the first ten years of BABYMETAL, "Bessatsu Kadokawa Souryoku Tokushuu", was released in Japan in October 2020. It contains a long interview with Su-metal and Moametal as well as never-before-heard stories from band producer Kobametal from BABYMETAL's decade-long history, photos taken from live shows, a discussion between Demon Kakka and Kobametal, and much more.

BABYMETAL's third studio album, "Metal Galaxy", came out in October 2019 via earMUSIC/Edel. The follow-up to 2016's "Metal Resistance" was based on the concept of "The Odyssey Of Metal Galaxy".

In 2018, BABYMETAL announced the departure of Yuimetal, who was formerly one of the members of the Japanese group's core trio. She exited the band, explaining in a statement that she would go on to pursue a solo career as Mizuno Yu.