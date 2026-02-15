BAD MARRIAGE, Featuring Former TESLA Guitarist TOMMY SKEOCH, Releases 'Match Made In Hell' Music Video

BAD MARRIAGE, the band featuring former TESLA guitarist Tommy Skeoch, will release its new album, "Match Made In Hell", on March 13 via Ron Keel's RFK Media label. The official music video for the LP's title track can be seen below. The clip is from the beautifully twisted creative genius of Grammy-nominated director/producer Jim Foster, who has also worked with DAUGHTRY, GODSMACK, and many more. The video also features a devilish cameo from entertainment entrepreneur/radio personality Tommy London.

A powerhouse band out of Boston, BAD MARRIAGE has been winning over the fans and the media for several years and is well-positioned for the big time; the new album "Match Made In Hell" fully embraces the spirit of their classic roots while capturing a modern active rock sound.

BAD MARRIAGE — guitarists Mike Fitz and Tommy Skeoch, vocalist Jonny Paquin, bassist Todd Boisvert and drummer Michael Delaney — will be taking this honeymoon on the road early and often throughout 2026, with a full calendar of tour dates leading up to two appearances at this year's Monsters On The Mountain rock festival in August.

Formed in 2015, BAD MARRIAGE exploded on to the hard rock scene, setting the bar high with their airtight, energetic live shows that has created a massive following of support.

BAD MARRIAGE has toured nationally with TESLA, Glenn Hughes and BUCKCHERRY, to name a few. They have had the honor of opening for EXTREME, Stephen Pearcy, L.A. GUNS, Geoff Tate, LAST IN LINE, Scott Weiland and many more. As a result of the band's success, they were welcomed to play on the 2022 Monsters Of Rock cruise and 2022's Monsters On The Mountain where they shared the stage with legends such as Alice Cooper, QUIET RIOT, KIX, NIGHT RANGER and Tom Keifer.

BAD MARRIAGE has released two full-length albums, titled "Bad Marriage" and "Bad Marriage 2" and one EP, "Artificial Mind", that was produced by Brian Wheat of TESLA.

Skeoch, who was a founding member of TESLA, played on the Sacramento five-piece defining albums, including 1986 debut "Mechanical Resonance" and 1990's "Five Man Acoustical Jam".

Tommy rejoined TESLA when the band reformed two and a half decades ago following a brief hiatus.

Skeoch left TESLA in 2006 to receive treatment for substance-abuse issues.

Skeoch and former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes recently teamed up with Wheat and original SALIVA singer Josey Scott to launch a new band called TERMINAL.