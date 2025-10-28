BAD OMENS Announce 2026 North American Arena Tour With Openers BEARTOOTH And PRESIDENT

Platinum-certified rock band BAD OMENS are set to take North America by storm with their headline arena tour in spring 2026. The run kicks off February 22 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center with support from BEARTOOTH and PRESIDENT, bringing the band's cinematic, high-energy performances directly to fans across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour follows the release of BAD OMENS' recent singles "Specter" (No. 1 Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay / No. 15 Billboard Alternative Airplay charts),"Impose" and "Dying To Love", the first two of which made their live debut at Louder Than Life and Aftershock festivals.

BAD OMENS have earned a reputation as one of the most compelling live acts in modern rock. Their shows are a full-scale experience, blending cinematic visuals, immersive lighting, and precise musicianship. From haunting, atmospheric passages to explosive, arena-shaking moments, frontman Noah Sebastian commands the stage with magnetic presence and passionate vocals, guiding fans through a performance that feels both intimate and monumental.

As highlighted by Live Nation, heavy rock is surging in live music, experiencing a 14% rise and claiming 13% of arena and stadium shows — and BAD OMENS are at the forefront of that movement. With this tour, fans will experience the full force of their anthemic new singles and the electrifying spectacle that has propelled them to the top of the genre.

Artist presales begin Tuesday, October 28 at 12:00 p.m. local time. Additional presales run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale, beginning Friday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

North American tour dates:

Feb. 22 - Delta Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Feb. 24 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

Feb. 26 - T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO

Feb. 28 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

Mar. 02 - Target Center - Minneapolis, MN

Mar. 04 - Allstate Arena - Rosemont, IL

Mar. 06 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

Mar. 08 - Place Bell - Laval, QC

Mar. 10 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

Mar. 11 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

Mar. 13 - Xfinity Mobile Arena - Philadelphia, PA

Mar. 14 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

Mar. 16 - Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC

Mar. 17 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

Mar. 19 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX

Mar. 20 - Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, TX

Mar. 22 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

Mar. 24 - Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ

Mar. 26 - Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA

Mar. 27 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA

BAD OMENS are coming off a wildly successful three years with the explosive success of their breakthrough third studio album "The Death Of Peace Of Mind" (2022). Hailed as "a stunning fusion of dark, Weeknd-esque pop and industrialized metalcore" (Revolver),the project has garnered over 1.8 billion streams, with the catalog surging over 2.7 billion streams. The album is RIAA certified gold.

The hardworking bands ascension was driven in part by the album's hit single "Just Pretend" experiencing a viral TikTok moment that yielded a growing, dedicated fandom who catapulted them into the spotlight. Becoming the band's first RIAA-certified platinum single, "Just Pretend" reached No. 1 at U.S. Alternative Radio and smashed multiple Billboard Year-End charts, coming in at No. 1 on Hot Hard Rock Songs, No. 6 on Alternative Airplay Songs, No. 11 on Rock and Alternative Airplay Songs, No. 11 on Mainstream Rock Airplay Songs, No. 14 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, and No. 23 on Hot Alternative Songs. The genre defiers continued their climb when the album's seductive RIAA certified title track, "The Death Of Peace Of Mind", reached the top 10 on U.S. Rock and Alternative Airplay Billboard chart. Their radio success also earned BAD OMENS a nomination for "Best New Artist (Alt & Rock)" at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Gaining momentum online and over the airwaves, BAD OMENS persistently surged ahead, captivating their rapidly expanding fanbase with electrifying live shows at numerous sold-out tours and festival performances worldwide. The band spent 2024 extensively touring, including U.K. dates with BRING ME THE HORIZON and the "Concrete Forever" European headline run with opener Poppy, with numerous U.S. performances and a lineup of festivals into the 2025 season.

Photo credit: Bryan Kirks